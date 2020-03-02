Coronavirus kills Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s top aide as deadly Covid-19 virus sweeps country





AN adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died of coronavirus, state media reported these days.

Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 71, died in health facility in Tehran as the pariah country reels from a worsening outbreak that has left a number of senior officers in health facility.

Mr Mirmohammadi used to be a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, which advises the Ayatollah and settles disputes with parliament.

At least 55 folks have now died in Iran, the perfect toll out of doors China the place the outbreak started.

The in poor health come with Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, higher identified as Sister Mary, the spokeswoman for the United States Embassy hostage takers in 1979.

Deputy well being minister Iraj Harirchi, the pinnacle of a role pressure at the coronavirus, used to be additionally struck down after looking to downplay the outbreak.

Iran has reported 978 showed instances of the brand new virus, however has been accused of overlaying up the real scale of an infection.





