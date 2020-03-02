Coronavirus concerns push baseball’s final Olympic qualifying event to June





Baseball’s final qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed from April to June on account of concerns over the virus outbreak that has inflamed just about 89,000 other people and brought about greater than 3,000 deaths, most commonly in China.

The World Baseball Softball Conference introduced Monday the qualification event scheduled for Taichung and Dou Liu in Taiwan on April 1-Five were postponed to June 17-21 on account of “player, personnel and spectator health and safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus.”

Hundreds of recent instances of the virus that reasons the COVID-19 illness had been introduced in contemporary days outdoor of China. There had been 40 instances and one demise in Taiwan.

The Olympics are scheduled to open July 24, with baseball festival set to be performed at Fukushima and Yokohama from July 29 to Aug. 8.

The second- and third-place groups from the Americas qualifying event in Arizona subsequent month will advance to the final qualifying event in Taiwan, becoming a member of a box that may come with Australia, China, Netherlands and Taiwan.

Baseball used to be an Olympic event from 1992-08 and has been restored for the Tokyo Olympics.

