Climate trade: Greenpeace stops Barclays from opening branches

Almost 100 branches of Barclays financial institution have been not able to open for industry on Monday after Greenpeace obstructed the entrances.

The marketing campaign focused branches throughout the United Kingdom to protest towards the financial institution’s investment of oil and gasoline corporations.

Greenpeace claims amongst banks, Barclays is the most important funder of fossil fuels in Europe. It needs the financial institution to modify its investment into renewable power.

Barclays stated it’s running to get the branches open as temporarily as imaginable.

In the early hours of Monday morning, 97 Barclays branches have been focused by means of Greenpeace, which disabled the doorways fighting team of workers from getting into.

Images of folks bearing slogans corresponding to “Stop Funding Fossil Fuels” have been caught at the home windows and “pop-up exhibitions” showing pictures of local weather trade have been used to dam main Barclays branches in Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester.

“Barclays must stop funding the climate emergency, that’s why we’ve taken action today. From floods to bushfires and record heat in Antarctica, the impacts of this crisis are staring us in the face,” stated Morten Thaysen, local weather finance campaigner at Greenpeace UK.

“Yet Barclays keeps pumping billions into fossil fuel companies at exactly the time we need to stop backing these polluting businesses,” he stated. “Banks are just as responsible for the climate emergency as the fossil fuel companies they fund, yet they’ve escaped scrutiny for years. We’ve shut down branches across the country to shine a spotlight on Barclays’ role in bankrolling this emergency. It’s time Barclays pulled the plug and backed away from funding fossil fuels for good.”

A Barclays spokesperson stated: “We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.”

The financial institution is operating to get the affected branches up and operating however does now not have an actual timescale for complete provider to renew.