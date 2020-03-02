Billboards Showing Kids in Cages Appear Across Three States to Remind Voters ‘Immigrants Are Still Under Attack’

Immigration activists are launching a brand new virtual billboard marketing campaign throughout 3 states to remind electorate forward of Super Tuesday that “immigrants are still under attack.”

Showing photographs of kids in cages with the phrases “Don’t look away,” the billboards are anticipated to be on show on Monday and on Tuesday at 3 places throughout Massachusetts, California and Texas.

“These billboards are to encourage everyone with a conscience to support the Migrant Justice Platform as a fix to our broken and xenophobic immigration system,” RAICES Associate Vice President of Advocacy Ana Maria Rea stated in a observation shared with Newsweek. “This is also another reminder to the American public that children and families are still locked up at the border without medical care and no oversight from professionals and human rights watchers.”

“This is a reminder that thousands of people have been denied asylum, thousands of families have been separated, and many are in deplorable detention conditions.” Meanwhile, Rea stated, “white supremacists are shaping immigration policy.”

The billboards have been erected in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Compton, California and Houston, Texas.

The effort comes following a an identical demonstration from RAICES that noticed activists set up dozens of chain-link cages showing to grasp migrant kids around the town forward of the Iowa caucuses.

Erika Andiola, the executive advocacy officer for RAICES, informed Newsweek on the time that whilst the youngsters have been “fake,” the group knew that seeing kids locked in cages, coated handiest through a Mylar blanket, can be a “disturbing” enjoy for caucus-goers.

However, she stated, it used to be essential that they “don’t look away.”

“Yes, it’s uncomfortable,” she stated. “But, at the end of the day, this is the reality of what the country is doing to a lot of children and a lot of people of all ages at the border and in immigration detention centers across the country.”

Calling the Trump management’s dealing with of the inflow of asylum seekers and migrants arriving on the U.S. border “one of the biggest crises in America,” Andiola stated President Donald Trump’s “biggest priority has been to attack the immigrant community and to use every and any tactic that he has to dehumanize and treat us in a way that will allow his…agenda to move forward.”

A billboard which has been vandalized in protest towards ICE and their separation of kids from oldsters attempting to input the U.S. from Mexico is proven on June 21, 2018 in Emeryville, California. Now, RAICES is erecting billboards to remind electorate that immigrant households are “still under attack.”

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Immigration advocates have again and again known as for Democratic presidential applicants to take part in a debate centered only round immigration.

After the problem used to be “once again, not debated,” following the Democratic number one debate in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday, RAICES stated it used to be essential for Democratic hopefuls to make their stances at the topic transparent and lay out how they plan to deal with the sweeping adjustments which were made to the U.S. immigration machine underneath Trump.