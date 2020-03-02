Bernie Sanders Leads By 17 Points in California, Putting Joe Biden In Distant Second Place: Poll

Bernie Sanders has a 17-point lead over Joe Biden in California at the eve of the next day’s Super Tuesday races, in line with a brand new ballot.

The newest survey from Emerson College and Nexstar discovered Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) was once supported by means of 38 p.c of California number one citizens, whilst former Vice President Joe Biden was once preferred by means of simply 21 p.c.

When the pollster surveyed very most likely California number one citizens in September, Biden had 26 p.c give a boost to in the state, hanging him 5 issues down on his efficiency six months in the past.

By comparability, Sanders has received 12 issues in the California, ballot whilst his innovative rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has observed her ranking drop by means of 4 issues.

In the brand new California revealed on Monday morning, Warren got here in 3rd position with 16 p.c of the projected vote, hanging her 5 issues in the back of Biden.

Bernie Sanders speaks at a marketing campaign rally on the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 1, 2020 in California.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

The former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg polled in a far off fourth position as simply 11 p.c of number one citizens in the Golden State stated they might go for the billionaire.

Pete Buttigieg, every other ex-mayor, picked up give a boost to from simply 7 p.c of polled Democrats. He dropped out of the 2020 race closing evening after a deficient efficiency in the South Carolina number one on Saturday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) got here two issues in the back of the newest number one drop out in Emerson College’s California ballot, with best five p.c of the ones polled pronouncing they might vote for her.

Primary frontrunner Sanders had a transparent lead over his competitors amongst a number of demographics, however best got here two issues forward of Biden with black citizens.

Newsweek has contacted Emerson College for touch upon its ballot and can replace this newsletter with any reaction.

The pollster’s survey was once carried out from February 29 to March 1 the usage of a pattern of 545 “very likely” Democratic number one citizens. It has a 4.1 share level margin of error.

A win in the California primaries will likely be extremely wanted by means of everybody in the winnowing box of Democratic applicants the next day. The state awards a complete of 415 pledged delegates—making it essentially the most bountiful nominating contest in the main.

Bernie Sanders lead in the Emerson College ballot of the state comes after his marketing campaign celebrated victories in New Hampshire and Nevada, earlier than dropping to the Biden marketing campaign by means of a large margin in South Carolina.

The former vice chairman received greater than 48 p.c of the vote in the various state, whilst the Vermont Independent picked up simply 19.nine p.c of the vote.

But in spite of his loss on Saturday, Sen. Sanders nonetheless has a 10-point lead over Biden in the Real Clear Politics moderate of nationwide number one polling.

He has a good larger lead (14 p.c) over former Mayor Bloomberg, who will seem on number one ballots for the primary time the next day having joined the race overdue.