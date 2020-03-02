Amy Klobuchar to drop out of 2020 presidential race





Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidency Monday and plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, an afternoon ahead of the largest number one night time of the 2020 marketing campaign.

The Klobuchar marketing campaign mentioned she is going to fly to Dallas past due Monday for a rally with Biden the place she is going to formally droop her marketing campaign and endorse him.

The Minnesota senator carried out poorly in 3 of the 4 early-voting states, depriving her of any trail to the nomination. The momentum she won from a third-place end in New Hampshire temporarily vanished when she completed in 6th position in each Nevada and South Carolina.

Klobuchar had situated herself because the Democrat perhaps to succeed in electorate who went for President Donald Trump in 2016, however her lack of attraction to the minority electorate who’re key to a Democratic win in the long run sank her candidacy.

