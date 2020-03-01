‘We Won Big … And We Are Very Much Alive’

Former vp Joe Biden took goal at rival Bernie Sanders after a powerful victory in South Carolina.

The 77-year-old received his first number one contest in 3 runs for the presidency on Saturday evening, defeating Sanders by means of a margin of virtually 30 issues and giving his marketing campaign a much-needed spice up.

After the race was once known as, Biden took to the level in Columbia, South Carolina the place he savored the victory and appeared forward to Super Tuesday, when 14 states and American Samoa move to the polls.

“All of you who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind—this is your campaign,” Biden mentioned to very large cheers. “Just days ago, the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now, thanks to all of you, the heart of the Democratic Party, we’ve just won and we’ve won big because of you. And we are very much alive.”

Joe Biden celebrates along with his supporters after pointing out victory at an election-night rally on the University of South Carolina Volleyball Center on February 29, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

He added, “You launched Bill Clinton, Barack Obama to the presidency, now you launched our candidacy on the path to defeating Donald Trump. This campaign has taken off, so join us.”

Biden then instructed citizens to select him to provide the Democratic Party the most efficient likelihood of finishing Donald Trump’s presidency.

“This is the moment to choose the path forward for our party,” Biden mentioned. “The selections Democrats make all throughout America over the following couple of days will decide what this birthday party stands for, what we consider and what’s going to get performed.

“If Democrats nominate me, I consider we will be able to beat Donald Trump. Keep Nancy Pelosi within the House of Representatives as Speaker and take again the United States Senate.”

In his remarks, Biden additionally took thinly-veiled pictures at Sanders, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination—hinting on the Vermont senator’s historical past as an impartial and taking swipes at his marketing campaign’s use of the phrase “revolution.”

Biden mentioned, “If Democrats want to nominate someone who will build on Obamacare, not scrap it; take on the NRA and gun manufacturers, not protect them; stand up and give the poor a fighting chance and the middle class get restored, not raise their taxes and keep the promises we make, then join us.”

“And if the Democrats want a nominee who’s a Democrat. A lifelong Democrat. A proud Democrat. An Obama-Biden Democrat, then join us. We have the option of winning big or losing big, thats the choice.”

Biden additionally claimed that “most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution.”

“Folks, win big or lose, that’s the choice. Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution. They want more than promises. They want results,” Biden mentioned.

He added: “Talk is cheap. False promises are deceptive. And talk about revolution and change in anyone’s life, we need real changes right now.”