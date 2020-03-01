Turkey shoots down two Syrian war planes as it launches full-scale military offensive dubbed ‘Spring Shield’





TURKEY shot down two Syrian war planes in a huge-scale military offensive within the war-torn nation -and opened its borders to floods of refugees coming into Europe.

On Sunday, Turkey reacted after certainly one of their drones was once downed by way of Russian-backed Syrian forces on Thursday – stoking additional pressure between the two international locations.

AFP or licensors

Footage from the Turkish Defence Ministry displays an airstrike by way of on Syrian regime positions.[/caption]

Twitter/@Zeragil

Video photos displays one of the most planes destroyed in a military offensive in opposition to the Moscow-backed Syrian regime after an airstrike that killed 34 of Turkish squaddies.[/caption]

AFP or licensors

Syria’s forces downed a Turkish drone over northwest Syria after it threatened “enemy” plane violating its airspace over fatal Turkish drone moves[/caption]

Thursday’s strike offensive came about within the northwestern province of Idlib – the closing opposition held stronghold in Syria, ruled by way of al-Qaida connected warring parties.

The operation ended in 33 Turkish troops being killed in one airstrike – and just about 1,000,000 civilians fleeing in opposition to Turkey’s guarded border.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry later showed it had hit the two SU-24 plane in its newest airstrike, as neatly as Syrian air defence programs.

Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar showed Sunday’s operation – dubbed ‘Spring Shield’- and vowed that any assault on Turkish forces or remark posts in Idlib could be met with retaliation.

Later on Sunday, Syrian state information company SANA mentioned the 4 pilots within the two jets shot down had ejected and landed safely.

Citing a military supply, a record mentioned: “Any aircraft that violates our airspace will be dealt with as an enemy aircraft that must be brought down.”

In reaction to the Turkish rocket assault, Syria mentioned northwestern airspace was once closed – and any plane or drone that entered would be handled as an enemy and destroyed.

The Assad regime has already claimed it has shot down 3 Turkish drones used to focus on its bases following the assault on it’s two warplanes.

Turkey backs the Syrian rebels preventing in Idlib province, and has despatched 1000’s of troops into the realm.

Meanwhile, the verdict to open the rustic’s borders with Europe comes after months of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening to flood Europe with migrants.

Originally Turkey agreed to lend a hand curb the EU refugees coming into Europe in go back for monetary assist in 2015.

But outraged Erdogan accused the bloc on now not honouring the settlement, announcing he would permit them passage into Europe except extra world strengthen was once supplied.

Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, as neatly as many others from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Another 1,000,000 civilians had been displaced in Syria close to the Turkish border since December as the Russian-backed Syrian regime seized swathes of territory from Turkish-backed rebels.

Aid companies say it has created the worst humanitarian disaster within the nine-year war.

AFP or licensors

An injured guy walks right through clashes with Greek police within the buffer zone at Turkey-Greece border, at Pazarkule, in Edirne district, Turkey[/caption]

Twitter/@Zeragil

Video photos confirmed Turkey capturing down two Syrian SU24 planes in retaliation to a Russian airstrike on Thursday[/caption]





