Trump’s Got a Coronavirus Credibility Problem, Obama’s Ebola Point Man Leslie Dach Says

In the early spring of 2014, the World Health Organization declared that the Ebola virus it had first detected in rural areas of southeastern Guinea had grow to be a pandemic. Over the following weeks, the virus unfold to different international locations in West Africa and, from there, sparked international panic that might have dramatic socioeconomic ripple results.

At the White House, President Barack Obama assembled a staff to control the fallout. The primary level particular person was once Ron Klain, who had served in the past because the vp’s leader of team of workers and who was once tasked with operating the interagency procedure.

But on the Department of Health and Human Services, it was once Leslie Dach, the senior counselor, who was once given the duty of coordinating the Ebola reaction. Over the following months, Dach held day by day conferences with the companies within HHS. He led the communications and intergovernmental groups, met ceaselessly with Obama, and was once level particular person at HHS for the National Security Council.