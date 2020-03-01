‘SNL’ John Mulaney and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hilarious Musical Ode to LaGuardia Airport

God bless John Mulaney.

The comic rounded out any other superb flip as Saturday Night Live host by way of including any other side-splitting musical parody to his rising assortment. First we had “Diner Lobster,” then “Bodega Bathroom”—and now Mulaney has given us a musical ode to the oft-maligned LaGuardia Airport. The highest phase? Jake Gyllenhaal displays up to parody Wicked, making a song a spoof of “Defying Gravity.”

The set-up, as all the time, used to be easy: Pete Davidson made the questionable selection to purchase sushi whilst looking forward to a flight at LaGuardia Airport. “You’re sure you wanna eat the sushi?” Mulaney’s personality asks. Chris Redd, who performed Davidson’s pal, provides, “You’re buying sushi at LaGuardia airport? Have you lost your damn mind?!”

Enter Kenan Thompson—taking part in the Phantom of the Opera.

“In dreams it’s haunting you!” he sings. “That fish you ate / The expiration date / Ends in ‘one,’ ‘eight.’ / And still you’re choosing it / As food for plane / The Phantom of the Bathroom is there / It smells insane.”

Other notable parody topics incorporated West Side Story—“I like to wait at LaGuardia,” to the track of “America”—and Annie, as Kate McKinnon sings “de Blasio” to the track of “Tomorrow.”

But the actual spotlight got here when Jake Gyllenhaal, who just lately seemed in Mulaney’s Netflix particular for kids, got here in on wires to parody Wicked—particularly, by way of channeling his internal Idina Menzel and making a song a changed model of “Defying Gravity.”

“So if you care to search me / I’ll spread my legs real wide / I’ll even bend over for you / You can take a peek inside / You can tell that I enjoy security / You can search way up in my cavity / You can pat me down / You don’t have to use the front of your hands…”

“Okay, Jesus,” Mulaney’s personality in the end interrupts. “We get it, you can continue on to Cleveland now…That’s where everyone at LaGuardia’s going—like it or not.”

Other spotlight visitor appearances within the cartoon incorporated David Byrne, and emerging SNL superstar Bowen Yang spoofed “Suddenly Seymour” as “Profiled Asian.”

“I’m just a profiled Asian,” he sang. “Standing beside you / If I cough then it’s over / You’ll get off the plane / Profiled Asian / No, I wasn’t in Parasite / I know the virus is bad, but / It’s coming from Italy, too.”