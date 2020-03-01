‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Tackles ‘Airport Sushi’ and Coronavirus Racial Profiling, With Appearances by Jake Gyllenhaal and David Byrne

In a brand new caricature that aired closing night time, Saturday Night Live took its perfect pictures on the coronavirus and LaGuardia Airport, together with digs at “airport sushi.”

Featuring a marvel cameo efficiency by Jake Gyllenhaal, the SNL caricature used to be a go back to shape for the display, with hilarious timing and course. With the go back of former SNL creator John Mulaney as visitor host, the most recent musical caricature didn’t grasp again in roasting the entirety audiences hate about airports, explicit that specialize in each traveler’s struggles with the New York airport.

The caricature began off with commenting at the state of airport sushi, with the surprise of imagining somebody willingly purchasing pre-packed sushi at an airport. Things slowly were given extra elaborate and zanier with extra characters becoming a member of within the fray.

The hilarious efficiency incorporated each tune and dance, with more than a few nods to presentations like West Side Story, Annie and Phantom of the Opera. Partly parodying the Broadway play Wicked, Gyllenhaal gave the impression dressed in pajamas and placing on wires.

The coronavirus used to be now not left with out getting incorporated within the caricature. Cast member Bowen Yang had his cameo on SNL as smartly with a play on Oscar-winning flick Parasite and the the destructive stereotype hooked up to Asians over the virus.

“No, I wasn’t in Parasite. I know the virus is bad, but it’s coming from Italy, too” Yang playfully sang.

Finally, the phase concluded with an look by former Talking Heads singer David Byrne (who used to be additionally the display’s musical visitor) enjoying an airport luggage handler “who tosses everyone’s suitcases into Long Island Sound,” as Mulaney’s personality described. Byrne then led the ensemble in a parody rendition of Talking Heads’ tune “Road to Nowhere,” this time as “Plane to Nowhere.”

The ‘Airport Sushi’ phase follows within the custom of different musical sketches that featured Mulaney and forged participants Pete Davidson and Chris Redd, together with 2018’s loved ‘Diner Lobster’ and closing yr’s ‘Bodega Bathroom.’

The coronavirus temporarily become essentially the most prevalent tale of 2020 and it isn’t surprising that real-time tv is reacting to it as smartly. The virus has turn into a commonplace house of protection for SNL, in particular all the way through its chilly open depicting a White House press convention. With Beck Bennett enjoying Vice President Mike Pence, Keenan Thompson reprising as Ben Carson, and Mulaney portraying former Vice President Joe Biden, the caricature took its pictures at everybody concerned, bringing a way of levity in a attempting time.

A scene from the caricature ‘Airport Sushi’ from the February 29, 2020 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

screenshot from Saturday Night Live/NBC/YouTube/Saturday Night Live/NBC/YouTube