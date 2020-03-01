Saturday Jackpot is $80 Million

The Powerball jackpot for 02/29/20 is $80 million. The Saturday evening drawing can be in a while after 11 p.m.

This web page will also be bookmarked and refreshed to look should you cling the successful numbers. Tonight’s 02/29/20 Powerball jackpot is estimated at $80 million, with a money possibility of $57.nine million. The jackpot may build up if gross sales additional lottery projections, in line with officers.

The successful numbers on Wednesday (02/26/20) for the $70 million Powerball jackpot had been: 08-27-29-36-47 with a Powerball of 24. The Power Play was once 3x.

There was once no grand prize winner on Wednesday, however there was once one price tag bought in New York that matched all 5 white balls—lacking out at the purple Powerball— for the second one prize of $1 million. Had the Power Play been bought for an additional $1, then that price tag would have a worth of $2 million.

The ultimate grand prize gained was once $70 million within the 02/12/20 drawing with a price tag bought in Michigan.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets bought in Texas all through January 2020. Neither of the tickets had been winners, and the jackpot saved hovering for each and every sport within the new 12 months.

Scott McDonald/Newsweek

The earlier grand prize winner ahead of that was once on 01/29/20. That price tag was once bought at a 7-Eleven retailer on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the $394 million grand prize, which had a money possibility of $274.6 million. That 7-Eleven retailer will obtain $100,000 for promoting the successful price tag.

The ultimate grand prize successful price tag ahead of that was once bought in California on 11/02/19 for a jackpot of $150 million. The Powerball jackpot rolled over 33 instances ahead of the Bonita Springs price tag was once bought on January 29, 2020.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, without reference to the jackpot dimension—in line with Powerball’s website online.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery performed each and every Wednesday and Saturday, and one in every of America’s two greatest lottery jackpot video games. Powerball jackpots get started at $40 million, and different prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can take a look at the numbers for this night, or any previous successful numbers, at the legit Powerball website online.

The different multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is performed on Tuesdays and Fridays. Like Powerball, the jackpot is reset at $40 million after a jackpot is gained, and one line of numbers is $2, with a $1 method to multiply their winnings with a Megaplier. Here is the Mega Millions website online for more info, or to test any possible previous numbers.

There are 9 tactics to win cash all through the Powerball. Just getting the powerball without a different numbers will pay out $4, and much more if the ability play is purchased for an additional greenback. The identical payout is going for one ball plus the powerball, and $7 is the payout for 2 proper numbers with the powerball, or 3 proper numbers and no powerball.

If all 5 white, numbered balls are selected however the purple powerball is now not proper, then the payout is $1 million, with an excellent upper payout if the ability play is selected.

Saturday evening we will be able to put up the Powerball 02/29/20 drawing payouts and inform if there was once a winner and the place that winner got here from, if this is the case.

Here are the all time most sensible Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets bought in California, Florida and Tennessee

2. $768.Four million (03/27/2019)

Single price tag bought in Wisconsin

3. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single price tag bought in Massachusetts

4. $687.eight million (10/27/2018)

Two successful tickets had been drawn, one bought in Iowa and one bought in New York.

5. $590.Five million (05/18/2013)

Single price tag bought in Florida

6. $587.Five million (11/28/2012)

Two successful tickets had been drawn, one bought in Missouri and one bought in Arizona.

7. $564.1 million (02/11/2015)

Winning tickets bought in Texas, North Carolina and Puerto Rico