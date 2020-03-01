Russian Media Still Like Bernie Sanders, ’Cause They Love Trump

Prior to the South Carolina number one, Russian state media have been touting Senator Bernie Sanders because the in all probability Democratic nominee, and it gained’t be unexpected in the event that they do the similar after Super Tuesday.

There are many causes they prefer to advertise Sanders, none of them a credit score to him. And they actually don’t like Joe Biden. As Russian state media continuously make completely transparent, Donald J. Trump is their selection—or even their “agent.”

So, reporting from the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2020, Russian state media correspondent Denis Davydov of Rossiya-1 optimistically described “Comrade” Bernie Sanders as President Trump’s “main rival in the race.”

In the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, Russian state media strongly sponsored each Sanders and Trump. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of the St. Petersburg troll farm, referred to as the Internet Research Agency (IRA) detailed how its operatives have been advised to “use any opportunity to criticize Hillary and the rest (except Sanders and Trump—we support them).”

In 2018, Russian state media incorporated Bernie Sanders in its line-up of “Russia’s friends,” along Dennis Kucinich, Dana Rohrabacher, Ron Paul, Rand Paul and Mike Flynn.

Sanders made the checklist as a result of in 2012 he voted towards the Magnitsky Act, a work of law looking for to impose sanctions for the Russian govt’s extrajudicial killings, torture, or different human rights violations dedicated towards folks looking for to advertise human rights or to show criminal activity performed by means of officers of the federal government of the Russian Federation.

In 2017, Senator Sanders voted towards law that imposed sanctions towards North Korea, Iran and Russia. The invoice was once handed by means of Congress according to Russia’s interference within the 2016 US election, in addition to its human rights violations, annexation of Crimea, and armed forces operations in japanese Ukraine.

“Benediktov referred to candidate Sanders as the ‘Nutty Professor,’ ‘a sloppy Jewish intellectual,’ and ‘an elderly socialist’ with radical views.”

In 2019, Bernie Sanders was once the only senator to pass over the vote on a invoice that might save you the U.S. Treasury Department from rolling again sanctions on 3 firms owned by means of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a detailed best friend of Vladimir Putin. Senator Sanders skipped the vote with a view to meet with former workforce individuals who conveyed their dismay over the alleged mistreatment of ladies right through his 2016 marketing campaign.

But Sanders’ balloting document isn’t the only explanation why for Russia’s reported makes an attempt to spice up his presidential bids in 2016 and 2020. His marketing campaign is extensively perceived by means of Russian mavens as a boon for Trump’s re-election.

In 2019, when Bernie Sanders introduced his candidacy, analyst Dmitry Drobnitsky instructed RT (previously Russia Today) that if “Socialist Sanders” finally ends up because the Democratic Party’s nominee, Trump “would eat him for breakfast.” The belief stays the similar as of late, with Russian state media—a competent barometer of the Kremlin’s perspective—describing Bernie Sanders as the best opponent for Trump as a result of he’d be overwhelmed very easily.

Writing for RT on February 25, 2020, historian and political analyst Kirill Benediktov surmised that barring unexpected traits, Trump’s re-election is “inevitable.” In 2016, Benediktov, along different Russian analysts and activists, celebrated Trump’s election as “a great victory” and “the real reset of the Western world.” In his 2020 essay for RT, Benediktov referred to candidate Sanders because the “Nutty Professor,” “a sloppy Jewish intellectual” and “an elderly socialist” with radical perspectives.

“When it suits them, Russian state media trot out glowing profiles of Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.”

Benediktov disregarded the candidacy of Pete Buttigieg as a result of his sexual orientation and used President Trump’s derogatory nicknames and favourite insults, panning “Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren” and Amy Klobuchar as “losers.”

Russian state media are taken with Mike Bloomberg and his monetary succeed in, describing him because the conceivable “dark horse” within the presidential race. But former Vice President Joe Biden stays the Kremlin’s least favourite choice.

It could be a mistake to assume Bernie Sanders is in any way Russia’s “Manchurian candidate.” His worth to the Kremlin is as a disrupting pressure whose candidacy advantages Trump. Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, who continuously seems on Fox News to criticize the Democrats, is perceived in the similar mild.

When it fits them, Russian state media trot out sparkling profiles of Sanders and Gabbard. They have traced Sanders’ socialist leanings to his early life, noting that his older brother, Larry, offered him to the works of Marx, Lenin and Trotsky. The host of state TV display, The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, has described Sanders as a “leftist Grandpa,” an intensive Trotskyite “spoon-fed by Lenin,” the likes of which might be extinct even within the post-Soviet states.

“State media pundits described former Vice President Biden as a ‘political corpse.’”

The chief of the Russian Communists, Gennady Zyuganov, stated: “Bernie Sanders did not accidentally enter the upcoming elections. This is a leftist person who shares socialist views and ideas. Therefore, it is not in vain that Trump is trying to bring down those tendencies. We are strong in the world and society, including the American one.”

Russian pundits and analysts have been noticeably aggravated by means of Bernie Sanders’ reaction to the experiences of persisted Russian interference within the U.S. presidential elections. They famous that President Trump by no means hid his pro-Russian leanings, whilst candidate Sanders dared to call for that Russia keep out of the American elections—a remark Benediktov described as “vicious.”

Appearing at the federal Russian channel TVC, political scientist Sergei Sudakov made the purpose that not like different American politicians, “Trump never criticized Putin in his entire life.” TVC host Alexey Frolov requested Sudakov to invest whose election could be extra recommended for Russia: Donald J. Trump or Bernie Sanders. Sudakov sided firmly with President Trump, predicting that he’s going to proceed to pursue higher members of the family with Vladimir Putin and Russia, noting that it’s at all times higher to stay with “the Devil we know.”

The Russian state media community Vesti is showcasing a lineup of articles and movies about U.S. elections with a easy slogan: “America chose Trump,” a headline that betrays the Kremlin’s not-so-subtle choice.

The weekly program International Review on state tv community Rossiya 24 offered its phase about U.S. elections by means of proclaiming: “In spite of such a wealth of choices, there is no other alternative—this is why America is electing Trump.”

The Kremlin’s maximum feared candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, has been panned as any individual who stands no probability of being nominated.

Russian state media actively disseminated conspiracy theories about Joe Biden and his son Hunter, whilst pushing Ukraine to conform to President Trump’s calls for for an investigation, and those makes an attempt to discredit Joe Biden have been extensively perceived as a a hit operation. State media pundits and mavens described the previous vice chairman as a “political corpse.”

After his decisive number one victory within the South Carolina ‘s Democratic presidential number one, Joe Biden exclaimed: “We are very much alive.” And it was clear the Russian state media did not want to hear that. Hours after the results of the voting came in, they were unwilling to acknowledge the outcome. State media channel Rossiya-24 briefly mentioned that Joe Biden “seems to be leading so far” within the South Carolina’s number one, centering its protection, as a substitute, round Tom Steyer chucking up the sponge of the race.