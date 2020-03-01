Rhode Island Announces First Coronavirus Patient As Trump Cites Poll Showing 77% Confidence in Government Response

President Donald Trump cited a ballot on Sunday that displays 77 p.c of U.S. adults have faith in the federal government’s talent to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, hours after the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) introduced the state’s first presumptive sure case of the COVID-19 illness.

The inflamed Rhode Island affected person, who is in their 40s, is recently being handled in health center following a commute to Italy final month, in keeping with an RIDOH press unencumber.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have a structure in place to, to the best of our ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott stated. “We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low.”

Rhode Island’s first case of the brand new illness used to be introduced in the future after the primary U.S. loss of life—a person in his 50s—used to be showed this weekend in Washington state, the place the virus has most likely been spreading undetected for over a month. The deceased didn’t lately shuttle or have identified touch with any individual identified to have shrunk the virus, in keeping with officers.

Officials in the state have begun to touch those that have had direct touch with the person to make sure they go through 14-day quarantine. The affected person’s members of the family have already began self-quarantining.

Washington state on Sunday showed two new instances, bumping it is respectable overall as much as 8, with loads much more likely and recently undiscovered.

Trump endured to induce calm after the loss of life in Washington state on Saturday, prior to then sharing a New York Post ballot an afternoon later appearing 77 p.c self assurance in the federal government’s talent to deal with the virus.

“A Poll in today’s New York Post says that 77% of ‘U.S. adults have confidence in their government’s ability to handle the Coronavirus (Number One), compared to other health threats,'” he tweeted. “64% for Zika, 58% for Ebola. Others way down on list. Our professionals are doing a great job!”

The president informed Americans Saturday that they will have to no longer be involved by means of the reported loss of life and new instances. “If you are healthy, you will probably go through a process and you’ll be fine,” he stated, prior to noting that “15 people have recovered from the virus.”

After going through complaint from the media and Democratic politicians over his dealing with of the virus in contemporary days, Trump requested them to not “do anything to incite the panic, because there is no reason to panic at all.”

Heath and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar on Sunday defended Trump’s reaction to the virus and asserted that “partisan sniping” is “unnecessary.” Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Azar informed host George Stephanopoulos that politicians don’t want to make this right into a “political issue. We’re in a public health crisis here. We need to all be banding together.”

