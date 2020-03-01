Pete Buttigieg Will Suspend Presidential Campaign in South Bend, Indiana

Following disappointing effects in South Carolina Saturday, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will reportedly finish his bid for the presidency Sunday night, in step with more than one shops.

Buttigieg, 38, the primary overtly homosexual mayor presidential candidate, is anticipated to hand over the Democratic race after he did not recapture the momentum misplaced in Nevada after a robust end in Iowa and New Hampshire. CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday afternoon tweeted {that a} Buttigieg marketing campaign aide advised him the candidate “is suspending his campaign this evening.”

“The former Mayor is returning to Indiana to deliver a speech in South Bend this evening,” Tapper reported the aide as pronouncing. The New York Times corroborated the file, mentioning an unnamed particular person briefed on Buttigieg’s plans. A marketing campaign aide additionally showed that Buttigieg intends to droop his marketing campaign to CNN.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks all through a rally at Rancho High School on February 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty