Neo-Nazi Group Atomwaffen Division’s Media Obsession Could Be Its Downfall

In the early 1980s, The Order, an underground, white supremacist guerrilla group, sought to overthrow the federal government, knock off banks, and counterfeit cash. But The Order used to be additionally destructively fixated on press: Two individuals dedicated the 1984 assassination of Jewish communicate radio host Alan Berg ahead of the FBI dismantled the gang and killed its chief, Robert Jay Mathews, in a shootout.

On Wednesday, the infamous neo-Nazi workforce Atomwaffen Division’s personal obsession with media figures value them dearly.

Stung by way of a 2018 ProPublica/Frontline sequence that helped divulge the gang’s management and hyperlink AWD individuals to 5 murders, two of Atomwaffen’s high-ranking individuals fixed separate campaigns to bother journalists, in line with the FBI. (Full disclosure: I used to be some of the newshounds who labored at the ProPublica/Frontline undertaking.) Those makes an attempt had been specified by two circumstances filed by way of federal prosecutors in Virginia and Washington State, charging alleged Texas cellular chief John Cameron Denton (aka “Rape”), alleged Washington State cellular chief Kaleb “Khimaere” Cole, and 3 different alleged Atomwaffen Division individuals with conspiracy, centered harassment, and intimidation.

Cole and Denton had been each arrested in Montgomery, Texas, the place they lived with a bunch of alleged Atomwaffen individuals, together with Denton’s brother Grayson, Sean “Wehrwolf” Fernandez, and Wade Mendisabel, who additionally moved south from Washington after being described as an Atomwaffen member by way of antifascists. A self-described former member, who asked anonymity for concern of retaliation, detailed the occupants of the Montgomery area to The Daily Beast.

Atomwaffen may be coming below power in Europe. This previous week, Der Speigel reported the pinnacle of the gang’s German offshoot have been arrested by way of native government.

What the arrests imply for the power of Atomwaffen and its hangers-on to perpetrate violence is still observed. But the gang’s inside communications logs, inside FBI paperwork, and lately printed anti-fascist analysis be offering new viewpoint on simply how badly Atomwaffen has been suffering to get out from below the highlight of law-enforcement scrutiny. The arrests might also have penalties for the some distance appropriate past the only workforce: At least some of the arrestees held a management publish in any other clandestine neo-Nazi group, and an unindicted guy related to the harassment marketing campaign is a outstanding Satanist who’s chargeable for selling an ideology keen on a number of terrorism prosecutions in Britain.

The federal investigation into Atomwaffen Division ramped up in earnest closing summer time. Around that point, the FBI moved to make right-wing home extremism one in every of its perfect investigative priorities. Prior to Wednesday’s arrests, no less than six different individuals of AWD confronted state or federal fees for quite a lot of crimes, together with homicide.

John Cameron Denton, in line with a testimony by way of FBI Special Agent Jonathan Myles Lund, participated in a swatting marketing campaign led by way of a bunch of hackers referred to as #Graveyard that centered a cupboard legitimate, a traditionally black church in Virginia, and different public figures. According to the similar affidavit, in December 2018, Denton and others allegedly arranged faux telephone calls to police in New York City and a town in California’s Contra Costa County, prompting SWAT groups to reply to ProPublica’s places of work and the house of a reporter running for that information group.

Meanwhile, the FBI used to be investigating Kaleb Cole by way of March 2018, in a while after ProPublica uncovered his involvement in Atomwaffen, in line with an inside FBI memorandum acquired by way of The Daily Beast. Last fall, the FBI and Seattle legislation enforcement effectively stripped him of an arsenal of firearms below Washington State’s “red flag” regulations. According to proof offered in court docket, Cole had more or less a dozen weapons in his ownership, and owned apparatus that allowed him to mill his personal firearms from internet-bought portions.

Cole used to be additionally detained by way of Canadian government for a month closing summer time and completely banned from Canada for his alleged involvement with Atomwaffen. When interviewed by way of the FBI closing summer time after his deportation, he used to be already stated to be targeted at the workforce’s enemies within the press: Cole “blamed the media for sensationalizing information about AWD” and “felt the media’s reporting of AWD being a risk to the general public used to be ‘internet nonsense,’ in line with court docket data.

But it used to be after a “Nuclear Congress” assembly of Atomwaffen’s management in Las Vegas closing summer time—cited within the affidavit for Cole’s arrest —that individuals formulated their alleged plan to pursue perceived enemies within the media. Cameron “Krokodil” Shea, a 24-year-old Redmond, Washington resident who the feds say recruited each for Atomwaffen and The Base, any other accelerationist (or pro-race-war) workforce, shaped a bunch at the encrypted messaging app Wire referred to as “Operation Erste Säule,” or First Pillar in German. “We will be postering journalists houses and media buildings to send a clear message that we too have leverage over them,” Shea wrote.

Also taking part within the chatroom had been accounts related by way of federal government to Cole and Atomwaffen’s nucleus: Taylor “Azazel” Parker-Dipeppe, a 20-year-old guy from Spring Hill, Florida, and Johnny “Roman” Garza, a 20-year-old from Phoenix. Shea, Parker-Dieppe, and Garza have all been charged together with Cole for allegedly flyering newshounds’ homes in Seattle, Phoenix and Tampa with posters created by way of Cole, throughout Jan. 25 of this yr. Pleas had no longer but been entered within the case, an legal professional assigned to Denton declined to remark, and it used to be unclear if the opposite defendants have been assigned illustration.

Parker-Dieppe is also way over simply an Atomwaffen affiliate; in line with a piece of writing posted this previous week by way of Antifascists from Eugene, Oregon, he is among the co-leaders of Feuerkrieg Division, a somewhat new neo-Nazi workforce in the hunt for to emulate Atomwaffen.

Also within the chatroom had been AWD individuals from Cleveland, Ohio with the maintain “14ALG88”, a California consumer with the maintain “OldScratch,” a Florida consumer with the maintain “Lazarus,” and a South Carolina Atomwaffen member who went by way of “swissdiscipline.” According to inside workforce pictures and knowledge equipped by way of two former individuals, the South Carolinian is Joshua Caleb Sutter, an established neo-Nazi and Satanist who did jail time for purchasing a gun from an undercover federal agent.

Photographs acquired by way of this reporter display Sutter attended Atomwaffen Division’s February 2018 ‘Hate Camp’ coaching within the Nevada barren region and lately visited the Dentons and different neo-Nazi comrades in Montgomery, Texas. Along together with his spouse, Jillian Hoy, Sutter runs the Tempel ov Blood, an offshoot of the Order of Nine Angles Satanic sect that Denton and Cole each liked. Hoy and Sutter additionally run Martinet Press, which publishes books like Iron Gates and Bluebird, that advertise this twisted emblem of Satanism. In the United Kingdom, 4 teenage boys were convicted of terrorism fees involving the Order of Nine Angles ideology. Atomwaffen’s British arm, the Sonnenkrieg Division, used to be banned this previous week by way of counterterrorism government.

Sutter and Hoy have no longer been charged with any crimes, and didn’t right away reply to requests for remark.

This newest spherical of arrests leaves Atomwaffen Division with an unsure long run. Key individuals have reportedly enlisted in The Base, any other accelerationist guerrilla group believed to be run by way of a former American protection contractor now dwelling in Russia.

Just closing week, Cole and different AWD individuals had been discussing the formation of a brand new group, in line with logs from the Fascist Forge web site reviewed by way of The Daily Beast. The alleged rebranding used to be intended to lend a hand them evade one of the legislation enforcement warmth that got here down so laborious on Wednesday.