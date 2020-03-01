Mayor Pete Buttigieg Is Dropping Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Mayor Pete Buttigeig is dropping by the wayside of the presidential race, a supply tells The Daily Beast, finishing a presidential bid that went from novelty to respectable risk sooner than working into the tough realities of the nomination procedure.

“Pete is heading back to South Bend and will give a speech tonight suspending his campaign,” mentioned an aide.

The former South Bend Mayor received essentially the most delegates within the Iowa caucus and completed an unexpectedly-close 2nd to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in New Hampshire. But he faltered in the following two contests: Nevada and South Carolina.

The latter number one, particularly, was once a hard one, with Buttigieg gaining just a small proportion of the African American vote.

His marketing campaign due to this fact confronted a hard selection: to stick within the race in the course of the slate of contests on Super Tuesday, or to drop his bid with some hope that his electorate may flock to a extra viable moderate-minded candidate.