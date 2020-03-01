Leaders of doomsday religious sect at centre of South Korea coronavirus outbreak investigated by cops for homicide
World 

A CULT church chief claiming to be the Messiah may just face “murder” fees in reference to the worst coronavirus outbreak outdoor of China.

The majority of circumstances in South Korea — the place the virus has killed at least 21 folks and inflamed greater than 3,730 — are believed to be individuals of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Army squaddies dressed in protecting fits spray disinfectant to stop the unfold of the coronavirus in entrance of a department of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu
AP:Associated Press
There has been rising public anger in opposition to the founder of the church, Lee Man-hee
YouTube

And now the town’s govt of the capital Seoul has requested prosecutors to price 88-year-old Lee Man-hee, the founder of the church, in addition to 11 others.

They are accused of hiding the names of some individuals as officers attempted to trace sufferers earlier than the virus unfold.

It comes after the OAP used to be examined for the coronavirus — and is anticipating the consequences.

A person dressed in a face masks walks previous a department of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is quickly closed by the federal government to assist save you the unfold of the illness
AFP or licensors

The felony criticism accuses the church leaders of homicide, inflicting hurt and violating the Infectious Disease and Control Act, consistent with the BBC.

All 230,000 individuals of the church had been interviewed — and just about 9,000 mentioned they have been appearing signs of coronavirus.

But officers imagine the church intentionally failed to supply a correct listing of its loads of hundreds of worshippers — and are interfering with govt makes an attempt to curb the virus’ unfold.

Seoul’s mayor Park Won-soon alleged the church’s movements amounted to “murder through to willful negligence” in a extensively shared Facebook put up on Sunday, translated by the Korea Herald.

Authorities say Shincheonji individuals inflamed one any other within the southern town of Daegu remaining month, earlier than fanning out across the nation.

On Sunday the Seoul City govt filed a felony criticism to prosecutors in opposition to 12 leaders of the sect.

Seoul’s mayor Park Won-soon alleged the church’s movements amounted to ‘homicide thru to willful negligence’ in a extensively shared Facebook put up
AP:Associated Press

Elsewhere, a 61-year-old feminine member of the sect, who examined sure for the virus, used to be a number of the first to be inflamed.

She first of all refused to be taken to a medical institution to be examined and is understood to have attended a number of church gatherings earlier than checking out sure.

Roman Catholic church buildings stay closed, main Protestant teams have cancelled Sunday products and services and all Buddhist occasions had been referred to as off.

And whilst fans imagine Mr Lee is immortal and can take 144,000 folks to heaven with him on Judgement Day, some former individuals have since became on him.

This week, a gaggle of former worshippers visited district prosecutors and alleged that “by submitting fake documents, he has impeded the government in its epidemiological efforts against the new coronavirus”, the Korea Times reported.

The church could also be accused of mendacity about its missionary paintings in Wuhan, considered the outbreak’s epicentre.

A person wears a masks and goggles as he waits in line to shop for face mask from a put up workplace close to the Daegu department of the church
AFP or licensors



