Kate McKinnon’s ‘SNL’ Elizabeth Warren Destroys Fred Armisen’s Bloomberg

Of direction Saturday Night Live needed to open with a coronavirus funny story.

On Saturday night time, Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence kicked issues off in a staged press convention, telling reporters, “Most of you know me from the sentence, ‘Even if Trump was removed, we’d still be stuck with Mike Pence.’ Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don’t believe in ‘science.’”

Soon sufficient, Ben Carson (Kenan Thompson) confirmed as much as again up the vp: “This is something I know about, and rest assured, in my expert opinion, it’s gonna be bad.” Pence’s best possible tip? “Covering your mouth, and always closing your eyes during intercourse.”

And then got here the parade of presidential applicants, all desperate to weigh in. Fred Armisen’s Michael Bloomberg sought after to grasp if now’s the precise time for a president without a air of secrecy or talent to hook up with other folks—at which level Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren emerged, losing no time sooner than roasting him like she did on the debates.

“Did you really think you were gonna get away from me?” she requested. “It’s my job now: I follow you around and make your life a living hell.”

This week’s host, John Mulaney, took the rotating a part of Joe Biden—an element that’s prior to now been portrayed by means of Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson. “Guess who just kicked butt in South Cracker Barrel!” he exclaimed. As for why he appears to be like so other at the moment? “The surgery is starting to settle.”

But it was once Larry David’s Bernie Sanders who stole the display. “What about me possibly winning the nomination, huh?” he mentioned. “Universal healthcare doesn’t sound too crazy now, does it?”

Colin Jost popped up as Pete Buttigieg—however sooner than he may say a lot of anything else, Rachel Dratch slapped him down as Amy Klobuchar: “The whole martyr from the midwest lane is mine!…I will cut you—in the line at Target, son.”

But sooner than the applicants signed off, Sanders did drop one debatable remark: “I might get in trouble for saying this,” he mused, “but you know who was great at washing his hands? Josef Stalin.”