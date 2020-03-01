Joe Biden Projected as Winner of South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden were given a big spice up within the Democratic presidential race with a win within the South Carolina number one on Saturday, consistent with the Associated Press, CNN and Fox News, who all projected Biden as the winner.

South Carolina was once the fourth state to vote in 2020, with all of them going down in February. This was once the primary victory for Biden, the previous vice chairman. There had been 58 delegates at stake in South Carolina, and early projections on CNN confirmed Biden with 14 delegates as the votes started coming in after the polls closed.

Early effects confirmed Biden taking greater than 50 p.c of the vote, adopted through Bernie Sanders (14%) and Tom Steyer (12%), with 4 p.c of the precincts reporting. Biden overwhelmingly received the black vote and senior citizen vote amongst Democrats within the Palmetto State, consistent with CNN.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders break up the vote within the Iowa caucuses, with every successful 26.2 p.c of that state’s votes. Buttigieg took 13 delegates, in comparison to 12 through Sanders in Iowa, consistent with the Associated Press.

Sanders went directly to win the New Hampshire number one after which the Nevada caucuses closing Saturday, giving him extra cushion with a bigger delegate depend heading into South Carolina.

Sanders stated his luck within the first 3 states that solid votes are a reason he believes his momentum will proceed to ramp up as an increasing number of primaries are at the horizon.

“In Nevada, in New Hampshire and in Iowa, what we showed is that our volunteers are prepared to knock on hundreds and hundreds of thousands of doors,” Sanders stated. “No campaign has a grassroots movement like we do, which is another reason why we’re going to win this election.”

The race strikes towards Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday can be March 3, 2020, when the next states will vote of their number one elections: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. The territory of American Samoa may also dangle an open caucus that day, and any U.S. citizen dwelling in a foreign country who is a part of Democrats Abroad can vote that day, with 17 delegates awarded from that crew.

