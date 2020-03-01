It’s Time for Barack Obama to Man Up and Endorse Joe Biden

Joseph Robinette Biden received a Presidential number one this night, the primary of his lengthy profession in politics. He surprised the nationwide punditocracy with a win that went a ways past all expectancies. He delivered the speech of his profession, and for the primary time in a very long time had a contented warrior facet that was once an overly other Joe Biden than we’ve observed up to now, gloomy weeks. Biden’s win reset the race, and signifies that there are numerous vastly consequential selections coming for virtually everybody even tangentially concerned.

The largest selections are within the palms of 2 males: Barack Obama and Mike Bloomberg.

Obama is an important participant on this equation.