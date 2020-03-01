Is ‘SNL’ on Tonight? Watch John Mulaney Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Again

John Mulaney is coming again to Saturday Night Live. The SNL alum will function host on the cartoon comedy display on Saturday.

The upcoming look will mark Mulaney’s 3rd time website hosting the display since his 2012 departure. Mulaney labored on SNL’s writing workforce for 6 seasons after auditioning in 2008. Over the years he was one of the vital display’s maximum celebrated writers, sometimes showing in sketches and skits along with his put up on the display’s “Weekend Update” section. He even received an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy award in 2011 for a musical skit he composed with fellow SNL alums Seth Meyers and Katreese Barnes and visitor Justin Timberlake.

(L-R) John Mulaney and Pete Davidson seem on “Saturday Night Live.” Mulaney will host the display on February 29, 2020.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

His returns to SNL as host are at all times somewhat the satisfaction, as fanatics have come to like his hilarious opening monologues and sketches along the brand new breed of SNL forged individuals. (How may just somebody ever overlook “Diner Lobster”?)

While one can by no means know what to anticipate when Mulaney makes his voyage again to SNL, here is to hoping audience no less than get to peer him in some Democratic debate satire—particularly making an allowance for the truth that Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg has already counseled Mulaney to megastar as him in a biopic. Mulaney proudly authorised the function of Mayor Pete in a tweet in overdue February.

It would not be sudden if we see Mulaney get his first shot at taking part in the flesh presser on SNL on Saturday.

Read on for extra about Mulaney’s upcoming look on SNL beneath.

Who is acting?

David Byrne is ready to go back to the SNL level. The first and closing time the previous Talking Heads singer was once on this system was once greater than 30 years in the past, across the free up of his debut solo album, 1989’s Rei Momo. His efficiency on Saturday comes follows the top of his American Utopia residency on Broadway, which was once not too long ago introduced to quickly get a film adaptation directed through Spike Lee.

When does SNL air?

SNL will air throughout its same old Saturday night time timeslot on NBC, at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Can SNL be live-streamed?

Indeed, audience with out get entry to to tv can movement SNL on any sensible tool thru NBC’s site and app. However, a cable supplier login is had to get entry to the movement. Those with Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV subscriptions too can movement the display on the ones platforms.

No time to take a seat and watch the whole display? No worries. All the highlights and absolute best clips of the night time will likely be to be had for viewing on SNL’s YouTube in a while after the display airs. As at all times, fanatics can stay alongside of all of the SNL chatter through following the hashtag, #SNL, on social media.