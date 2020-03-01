World 

Inside the Weinstein Trial, Four Weeks of Harrowing Testimony and a Rapist Eating Starburst

admin 0 Comments
Avatar

admin

Avatar

Latest posts by admin (see all)

In the finish, Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial can also be boiled all the way down to the numbers. Six ladies testified over 4 weeks in entrance of about 70 journalists and 30 public voters. The now-disgraced film magnate ate a minimum of two fistfuls of sweet in court docket every day.  

The jury, comprised of seven males and 5 ladies, took 5 days to planned on a verdict, sending 12 notes to the pass judgement on with questions that ranged from asking to go away early that day to re-listening to hours of testimony from 3 ladies. 

And when the court docket was once in the end adjourned, it took two court docket officials greater than 3 mins to handcuff Weinstein, raise him out of his seat after he refused to transport, and shuffle him into the depths of the century-old Manhattan courthouse to be remanded till his March 11 sentencing. 

You May Also Like

Trump Didn’t Just Botch the Coronavirus Response. He Enabled Its Spread.

admin 0
Where is Wuhan and did coronavirus start in the Chinese city?

Where is Wuhan and did coronavirus start in the Chinese town?

Georgia Clark 0

Paul Ryan Predicts Biden Likely Won’t Get Dem Nomination Despite Being ‘Hardest’ Candidate for Trump to Beat

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *