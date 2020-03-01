Inside the Weinstein Trial, Four Weeks of Harrowing Testimony and a Rapist Eating Starburst

In the finish, Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial can also be boiled all the way down to the numbers. Six ladies testified over 4 weeks in entrance of about 70 journalists and 30 public voters. The now-disgraced film magnate ate a minimum of two fistfuls of sweet in court docket every day.

The jury, comprised of seven males and 5 ladies, took 5 days to planned on a verdict, sending 12 notes to the pass judgement on with questions that ranged from asking to go away early that day to re-listening to hours of testimony from 3 ladies.

And when the court docket was once in the end adjourned, it took two court docket officials greater than 3 mins to handcuff Weinstein, raise him out of his seat after he refused to transport, and shuffle him into the depths of the century-old Manhattan courthouse to be remanded till his March 11 sentencing.