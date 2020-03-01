France’s Louvre Museum Shuts Down Amid Coronavirus Concerns

France’s famed Louvre Museum in Paris introduced Sunday that it will be closed over fears of the unfold of coronavirus (COVID-19), after the European country’s reported instances of the brand new virus rose to 100 on Saturday.

“An informational meeting on the public health situation linked to #COVID19 prevention measures following the ministerial instructions transmitted by the competent authorities has delayed the opening of the #Louvre on Sunday, March 1,” the museum, which homes the enduring Mona Lisa portray through Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, posted to its professional Twitter feed. “The museum cannot open at the moment.”

Museum staff had expressed issues in regards to the viruses unfold, even supposing no instances had been reported some of the Louvre’s roughly 2,300 personnel individuals.

“We are very worried because we have visitors from everywhere,” Andre Sacristin, a Louvre worker and consultant for the workers’ union, informed The Associated Press.

People queue on the Pyramide du Louvre front on February 28 in Paris

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty

“The risk is very, very, very great,” Sacristin insisted. “It’s only a question of time [before workers will become infected,” he added.

The Louvre’s choice got here after France formally banned all massive occasions of five,000 folks or extra on Saturday, in a bid to curb the unfold of the extremely contagious virus. Two folks have died in France because of coronavirus, which these days does no longer have any authorized vaccine.

“A new stage of the epidemic has been reached,” French Health Minister Olivier Véran acknowledged Friday, in step with Radio France Internationale.

“We’re at the second phase,” he famous. “That’s to say the virus is going around our country and we have to stop it spreading. For a little while it’s probably best not to shake people by the hand.”

Around the sector, greater than 85,000 folks had been showed to have the virus, with nearly all of the infections being in China, the place the virus used to be first came upon. Of the ones recognized to had been inflamed, just about 3,000 had died as of Saturday. Experts easiest tests counsel that the virus’ demise price is two p.c or decrease, however the chance of an infection has ended in world panic and a big drop within the inventory marketplace.

The probabilities of death from coronavirus seem to be considerably decrease for folks below the age of 40, specifically if they don’t have any pre-existing well being prerequisites. The demise price begins to spike amongst folks over the age of 50, with the ones in all probability to die being over the age of 80. Men additionally seem to be reasonably much more likely to die after being inflamed.

Vice President Mike Pence–who President Donald Trump has tasked with heading up the U.S. effort to include the unfold of the virus–said on Sunday {that a} vaccine being advanced to battle the virus would move to scientific trials in six weeks, Fox News reported. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 71 showed instances within the U.S.