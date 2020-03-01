Drake Releases Surprise New Songs ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’

Drake has stunned fanatics through liberating two new songs in a single day—When To Say When and Chicago Freestyle.

The Canadian rapper joked in an Instagram submit that his new track had leaked as he directed fanatics to pay attention to the songs on his document label’s Soundcloud account and watch the video on YouTube.

The track video for When To Say When, directed through Theo Skudra, presentations the rapper filming at the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn. For Chicago Freestyle, he is noticed in a gloomy recording studio.

The free up led to “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” trending on Twitter as fanatics took to social media to proportion their perspectives at the new tracks.

But it was once When To Say When and Drake’s point out of Michael Jackson and the allegations of kid molestation towards the past due singer that seemed to spark extra remark on social media.

In the observe, Drake raps about his accomplishments in track prior to taking flight to his place of origin of Toronto, Canada.

“Ayy, thirty-three years, I gave that to the game, Thirty-three mill’, I save that for the ring,” he raps, in accordance to Genius. “Five hundred weeks, I fill the charts with my pain, Five hundred mil and I fall back in the 6ix.”

He then makes a point out of Michael Jackson and alludes to the allegations of kid molestation towards the past due singer in addition to an obvious nod to his Neverland ranch.

“Michael Jackson ‘ship, but the palace is not for kids,” he raps at the observe.

“Drake damn near made me spit out my tea with that Michael Jackson line,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

But different fanatics were not proud of the lyric, with one commenting, “This is BOTTOM tier Drake. Why did he say Michael Jackson and kids in the same sentence. This song sucks. Make Drake Take Care Again.”

Others puzzled if it was once a reaction to the grievance aimed toward Drake, 33, over his friendships with 16-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown and 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish.

“Is Drake really going to bring up Michael Jackson in this song after the shit with MBB and Billie? Is that intentional or?” one requested.

Stranger Things famous person Brown has in the past defended her friendship with Drake, writing on Instagram: “Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real.”

Last month, Eilish additionally defended texting with Drake. “The internet is such a stupid-a** mess right now,” she instructed Vogue. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?”

Drake plays onstage all over the Final Stop of ‘Aubrey & The 3 Amigos Tour’ at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prince Williams/WireImage