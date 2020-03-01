Did Anyone Win the $80 Million Jackpot on Saturday (Last) Night?

The profitable numbers in Saturday night time’s Powerball draw had been 24, 44, 46, 50 and 51. The Powerball was once 13 and the Power Play was once 3X. But no person claimed the jackpot in the February 29 draw, so it carries over to the subsequent drawing on March 5, when the estimated jackpot will probably be $90 million with a money price of $67.nine million.

Although no person received the jackpot in Saturday night time’s draw, there have been some large winners.

One participant appropriately guessed 5 numbers to win $1 million. Fifteen extra avid gamers appropriately guesses 4 numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. Four of the ones avid gamers tripled their winnings to $150,000 with a Power Play acquire.

A Michigan participant received the $70 million jackpot in the February 13 draw. The profitable price tag was once purchased at the Huron Plaza Party Store in Pontiac.

The Powerball jackpot was once additionally claimed after the January 29 draw. A fortunate Florida participant scooped the $396.nine million jackpot after buying a price tag at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs.

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

How do you play the Powerball lottery?

To play the Powerball lottery, avid gamers will have to acquire a price tag from an authorized lottery store for $2 in line with play. Players will make a choice 5 numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one quantity between 1 and 26 for the crimson Powerball.

The numbers may also be selected deliberately, or a participant may have the lottery terminal make a choice them randomly. Players can make a choice to play the similar set of numbers more than one instances with Multi-Draw or Advance Play.

The Powerball jackpot starts at $40 million and will increase each and every time it’s not received. The greatest the jackpot has even been is $1.586 billion, which was once received in a draw on January 13, 2016. It was once received via 3 {couples} who each and every were given round a $533 million annuity or $327.eight million if claimed as a money possibility.

Where are you able to play the Powerball lottery?

Powerball is performed in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. In 2020 it’s going to transform to be had in Mississippi, which has made scratch-offs prison for this primary time this week. States that do not allow the lottery are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

You shouldn’t have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to take part and can purchase tickets up till one to 2 hours earlier than the draw, relying on the promoting jurisdiction. Players from states the place the lottery isn’t to be had are allowed to buy tickets out of state.

However, in the event that they win, their prize needs to be claimed in the similar state as the price tag was once bought. Prizes below $600 can normally be claimed at any authorized store and larger prizes will have to be claimed at a lottery place of work. The cut-off date for claiming a prize varies via state however is in most cases between 90 days and 12 months.

