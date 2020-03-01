Democratic Candidates Bid Farewell to Tom Steyer After He Drops Out of Presidential Race

Tom Steyer will not be operating to transform president, leaving seven Democratic applicants nonetheless closing.

Many of his politicians have spoke back to the inside track via thanking him for his contribution to the controversy, in particular on problems of racial justice and local weather alternate.

The billionaire dropped out of the race after securing 3rd position within the South Carolina number one, at the back of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. According to the Associated Press, Steyer spent extra on tv promoting ($24 million) than all of the different applicants mixed, however the ones efforts didn’t translate to votes and he failed to achieve a prime sufficient proportion to earn delegates.

But whilst he has made up our minds to drop out of the race, and has admitted he may no longer see a trail the place he would possibly win the presidency, he has promised to proceed to battle for the problems that were given him to input within the first position—racial, local weather, and financial justice.

“I got into this race to fight for racial, climate, and economic justice,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will continue that fight, and do everything I can to support the eventual nominee. I thank all of you for your support and love throughout the campaign. Join me in doing whatever it takes to beat Mr. Trump”

— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 1, 2020

Since Steyer’s departure from the race, a number of of his fellow politicians and previous opponents have taken to Twitter to thank him for his contribution, in particular at the factor of local weather alternate.

Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “Thank you, Tom Steyer. You’ve been a powerful voice for climate advocacy and holding Donald Trump accountable. I look forward to fighting alongside you to defeat the climate crisis—and Donald Trump.”

“Thank you Tom Steyer for running a campaign to bring the crisis of climate change to the forefront of our national conversation,” Bernie Sanders added. “I look forward to working together to defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Joe Biden praised his lifelong dedication to reasons like local weather alternate and racial justice.

“His presence will continue to be felt in the race, and I look forward to working alongside him to get Donald Trump out of the White House,” Biden tweeted.

Former Democratic candidate Cory Booker recommended Steyer for “ringing your leadership, innovation, and ideas to this race.”

While the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, hailed Steyer’s “progressive, powerful voice on the national stage.”

“Thank you for your leadership and advocacy,” he tweeted. “Let’s keep up the fight in CA.”

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York and previous Democratic presidential candidate, thanked Steyer for “speaking out with passion against the unacceptable concentration of wealth and power in America.”

“Tom, you have helped push our party away from the corporations and toward the grassroots, where we belong,” he tweeted.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, wrote that she had “nothing but gratitude” for Steyer, who she described as “a steadfast ally to women and families.”

Not everybody used to be complete of reward or condolences. President Donald Trump chimed in, calling Steyer a “failed” presidential candidate.

“I would find it hard to believe that failed presidential candidates Tom Steyer, or Mini Mike Bloombeg, would contribute to the Democrat Party, even against me, after the way they have been treated—laughed at and mocked,” he tweeted. “The real politicians ate them up and spit them out!”

Steyer spoke back, writing, “Donald, I’m prepared to do whatever it takes to beat you and save our democracy.”

Steyer’s departure leaves seven applicants combating for the nomination: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobucher, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard.

Sen. Sanders (D-Vt.) took the lead in a Real Clear Politics ballot with early wins in New Hampshire and Nevada, however Biden’s overwhelming victory in South Carolina would possibly problem his frontrunner standing.

The closing seven were whittled down from a big pool of greater than two dozen Democratic hopefuls originally of the race. Prior to Steyer, Andrew Yang used to be the newest to drop out following a disappointing run in New Hampshire in early February.

Tom Steyer’s departure shape the race leaves seven Democratic applicants nonetheless status. Steyer speaks all the way through A People’s Town Hall hosted via SiriusXM Urban View’s Joe Madison at Mother Emanuel Church on February 27, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Jeff Gentner/Getty Images for SiriusXM