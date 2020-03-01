Dalai Lama chills out by watching Dad’s Army, Mr Bean and episodes of David Attenborough presentations, new bio reveals





THE Dalai Lama chills out by watching Dad’s Army episodes and Mr Bean, a new biography reveals.

The non secular chief, 84, additionally loves nature presentations and is a fan of Sir David Attenborough.

The Dalai Lama chills out by watching Dad's Army episodes or the Mr Bean film

Author and buddy Alexander Norman says he despatched the Dalai Lama a field set of BBC Dad’s Army episodes — that includes the adventures of Captain Mainwaring’s Home Guard in World War Two — to stay him amused whilst in exile.

Mr Norman stated: “I also included a Mr Bean film starring Rowan Atkinson, as I thought this would appeal.”

He first met the Dalai Lama — who fled China’s regulate of Tibet in 1959 — at his house in Dharamsala, India, and has identified him over 30 years.

He added: “Rupert Murdoch as soon as referred to as the Dalai Lama a canny previous monk in Gucci loafers.

“He used to be flawed. The Dalai Lama wears Hush Puppies most of the time, and flip-flops at house.”

Mr Norman says it’s true the Buddhist is a willing gardener and newbie horologist — a studier of clocks — and is frequently noticed dressed in an unadorned gold Rolex.

But he does no longer have a luxurious watch assortment as has been claimed, added Mr Norman, whose ebook The Dalai Lama: An Extraordinary Life, is out now.

Author and buddy Alexander Norman despatched the Dalai Lama a field set of BBC Dad's Army episodes to stay him amused whilst in exile

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is assumed to be a fan of British comedy classics together with Mr Bean





