Chris Matthews Misses MSNBC South Carolina Primary Coverage After Sexism Accusations

An afternoon after he used to be accused of sexual harassment through a journalist, MSNBC determined to stay host Chris Matthews off its airwaves all over protection of the South Carolina number one effects.

Matthews is generally a fixture of election night time protection, which made his absence on Saturday the entire extra notable. His disappearing act got here as MSNBC confronted calls from a feminist group to fireplace him on account of sexism and sexual misconduct allegations—after raised eyebrows over different on-air remarks.

Every week in the past, Matthews likened Sen Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) victory within the Nevada caucuses to France falling to the Nazis in World War II. He apologized to Sanders—who’s Jewish and whose circle of relatives misplaced participants within the Holocaust—however briefly shoved his foot in his mouth once more.

After Tuesday’s Democratic debate, Matthews pressed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) about why she faced former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg about accusations of sexist conduct in his previous, together with an allegation he advised a pregnant worker to “kill it.”

“Why would he lie?” Matthews mentioned of Bloomberg’s denial. “Because just to protect himself?”

Then, on Friday, columnist Laura Bassett wrote in a GQ article that Matthews confused her in 2016, having a look her over whilst she used to be getting her make-up executed for an look and remarking, “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?”

Bassett mentioned Matthews persevered to touch upon her look, at one level telling the make-up artist, “Make sure you wipe this off her face after the show. We don’t make her up so some guy at a bar can look at her like this.”

It used to be reported in past due 2017 that NBC had paid separation repayment to a manufacturer who accused Matthews of sexually harassing her. The community claimed on the time that the host have been “formally reprimanded” over the incident.

On Friday night time, Matthews had any other cringe-worthy second. While protecting President Donald Trump’s South Carolina rally, he mistook South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison with photos of any other black flesh presser, Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

MSNBC didn’t right away go back a request for remark.