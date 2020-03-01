California is the Ballgame for Joe Biden Now

To put Joe Biden’s South Carolina win in point of view, remind your self of this. Ten or so days in the past, he’d misplaced the vast majority of an enormous lead there and used to be nipping Bernie Sanders by means of very close to the margin of error in some polls. I take into accout a 27-23 in there, with all the motion towards Sanders, him tightening up even the black vote. You may just see the Sanders folks on cable and Twitter in moderation pre-gloating about the Palmetto Revolution.

Now, growth. Biden overwhelmed the box. He gained each county. In the exits, he gained just about each class, together with African Americans by means of a thumping 61 to 17. Also, and this is fascinating, turnout used to be very sturdy. It matched 2008, that yr of height Dem enthusiasm, which didn’t occur in Iowa or Nevada. It did occur in New Hampshire, however as David Wasserman famous, that looked to be pushed by means of Republicans balloting (Republicans had been eligible to vote in South Carolina, too; I don’t know the way many did).

In different phrases, for the 2d time in 4 contests, we see prime turnout correlated no longer with the candidate whose concept of victory is predicated on getting thousands and thousands of recent citizens to the polls, however with the extra mainstream Democrats, whilst the two states the place Sanders gained the fashionable vote had beautiful anemic turnout.