Bizarre Email Is Latest Clue in Saga of Doomsday Couple Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

The newest clue in the investigation of doomsday couple Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell is a peculiar e-mail despatched in her earlier husband’s identify in a while sooner than he was once shot lifeless.

Investigators need to query Vallow and Daybell in regards to the June 29 message as they are attempting to position in combination items of a puzzle that comes with two lifeless spouses, two lacking kids, and an obsession with the apocalypse and near-death studies, KSL-TV reported.

Vallow’s 17-year-old, Tylee Ryan, and followed 7-year-old, J.J., were lacking since September—and the seek for them has additionally raised questions in regards to the deaths of Vallow’s ex, Charles Vallow, and Daybell’s spouse, Tammy.

Charles Vallow, 62, was once killed through his spouse’s brother, Alex Cox, all over what was once first of all described as a home dispute on July 11 in Chandler, Arizona.

Two weeks previous, Charles wrote an e-mail to any other brother-in-law, Adam Cox, in which he claimed that Lori had created an e-mail account in his identify and used it invite Daybell, who lived in Idaho, to consult with him in Arizona.

“I would gladly fly you down here early next week,” the artificial invite learn. “You could stay in our guest room like before. I hate to take you away from your family, but I would definitely make it worth your time.”

When Charles were given wind of the e-mail, he puzzled Lori about it however were given no solutions.

“I’m not sure of the relationship with her and Chad Daybell but they are up to something… She will not explain it…” he wrote to Adam Cox, in line with KSL.

“I am going to send it to Chad Daybell’s wife. Her name is Tammy and I found her email address on their website too… I’ve got her cell number too.”

It’s now not transparent if Charles ever contacted Tammy. And 3 months after he was once killed, she was once lifeless, too. Weeks later, Lori and Chad—who bonded in a doomsday prepper team—were given married.

Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler, Arizona, Police Department referred to as the e-mail “suspicious.”

“It draws various questions that we would need to ask Lori and Tylee and possibly Chad to get to the bottom of it,” he stated.

There’s no scarcity of questions police need to ask Lori, 46, and Chad, 51, beginning with the site of Tylee and J.J., the one different witnesses to Charles’ demise.

Idaho police say Lori refused to cooperate with seek for the youngsters, lied about their whereabouts, and took off for Hawaii with Chad once they began investigating.

A pass judgement on ordered her arrested for desertion and contempt, and she is being extradited from Hawaii to Idaho to stand the ones fees. Her new husband has reportedly already returned to Idaho.

Police have reopened the investigation into Tammy Daybell’s Oct. 19 demise and exhumed her frame, and they’re taking any other have a look at Charles Vallow’s killing and the unexplained December demise of Alex Cox. They also are investigating an October incident in which somebody using Charles’ automotive took a shot at Brandon Boudreaux, the estranged husband of Lori’s niece.