Billionaire Tom Steyer Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Race After South Carolina Primary

Tom Steyer had his very best appearing of the Democratic presidential race on Saturday night time within the South Carolina number one. The billionaire seemed on the effects and stated that his very best was once now not excellent sufficient, and he dropped out of the Democratic presidential race.

Steyer has been an activist and a champion for local weather trade, and he spent just about $24 million in TV and social media promoting in South Carolina, the place he positioned 3rd in the back of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Furthermore, Steyer didn’t win a minimum of 15 % of the South Carolina vote, which was once the edge to realize delegates.

Steyer up to now stated that if he didn’t see a trail to successful the Democratic nomination, then he would step except for the race. On Saturday night time, he officially introduced his withdrawal.

“Honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency,” Steyer stated, in line with the Associated Press.

Steyer gained simply 48,000 votes—or simply not up to 12 %—of South Carolina Democrats.

It wasn’t simply cash that Steyer dumped into South Carolina, hoping it might change into his launching level to prominence within the marketing campaign, he spent so much of time interesting to the black citizens within the Palmetto State, which is 56 % African American.

“Am I going to continue to work on every single one of these issues?” Steyer stated Saturday night time. “Yes, of course I am. I’ve never stopped.”

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer at a the town corridor assembly on rural healthcare problems on February 27, 2020 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Democratic presidential number one on Saturday, February 29.

Photo by way of Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steyer has a web value of $1.6 billion, in line with AP. In 2019, he introduced a sequence of commercials referred to as “Need to Impeach,” which led many Democrats to consider Steyer might be the appropriate one who may just probably problem President Donald Trump within the 2020 General Election.