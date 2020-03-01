Bernie Sanders Worked Hard to Win Over Black Voters. Here’s Why They Stuck With Joe Biden in South Carolina.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s landslide victory in South Carolina demonstrated that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ earnest and substantive efforts to courtroom black electorate since 2016 had been no fit for a decades-long intimate political courting with the group — for now.

From the instant Biden introduced his candidacy in 2019 he’s banked his fortunes in the Democratic number one on black electorate and with just right explanation why. African-Americans are probably the most influential bloc inside the celebration’s base, particularly in the South the place they dominate its ranks.

In reality, all the a success Democratic presidential contenders of the ultimate part century — Carter, Clinton and Obama — had a herbal or well-cultivated convenience inside the African-American group.