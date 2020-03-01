Bernie Sanders Smashes His Previous One Month Fundraising Record With Massive $46 Million in February Contributions

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders considerably surpassed his earlier perfect one month fundraising file in February, elevating greater than $46 million.

The marketing campaign introduced the $46.five million fundraising haul—which got here from 2.2 million marketing campaign contributions, together with 350,000 first time donors—on Sunday after the senator from Vermont’s first transparent loss in the main till now. Former Vice President Joe Biden gained South Carolina on Saturday, taking just about 30 p.c extra of the vote than Sanders, who got here in at a far off 2nd in the southern state.

Sanders large February haul dwarfed his earlier file of $25 million, which got here in January. That month, the presidential hopeful won contributions from greater than 680,000 other people national. In general, Sanders has garnered just about $170 million in marketing campaign contributions, all coming from small donors as he has sworn off cash from billionaires and make stronger from Super PACs.

“The senator’s multigenerational, multiracial working class coalition keeps fueling his campaign for transformational change a few bucks at a time,” Faiz Shakir, the senator’s marketing campaign supervisor, stated in a remark by the use of a marketing campaign press unencumber in regards to the fundraising.

“We’re especially proud that of the more than 2 million donations we received this month, over 1.4 million were from voters in states that vote on Super Tuesday.”

Of the Democratic contenders, Sanders has develop into the transparent fundraising chief in phrases of marketing campaign fundraising. Only billionaire former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has outspent the senator from Vermont, the use of over $460 million of his personal fortune of about $60 billion to fund his unorthodox marketing campaign. Billionaire former hedge fund supervisor Tom Steyer, who dropped out of the race on Saturday night after failing to obtain any delegates in the primary 4 number one and caucus states, had additionally spent greater than Sanders–with over $191 million in promoting nationally.

The presumptive Republican nominee, President Donald Trump, is the one presidential contender to have outraised Sanders so far. At the tip of January, his marketing campaign had taken in greater than $217 million whilst out of doors teams had raised greater than $35 million to make stronger his re-election, in line with Open Secrets.

Despite Sanders important loss in South Carolina, the candidate seems robust as he heads into Super Tuesday. He leads by means of important margins in lots of the a very powerful states that might be casting ballots on March 3, whilst he additionally stays the front-runner with probably the most delegates. Currently, Sanders has secured 56 delegates whilst Biden has gained 48, with 33 of the ones coming from his giant win in South Carolina.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg trails in 3rd, with 26 delegates to this point. Despite appearing smartly in Iowa and New Hampshire, Buttigieg didn’t win any delegates in South Carolina, putting a distance fourth, after coming in some distance in the back of in 3rd in Nevada.

After it used to be transparent that he had misplaced South Carolina, Sanders posted to Twitter on Saturday night congratulating Biden and asking his supporters to give a contribution extra to his marketing campaign.

“I want to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory tonight,” the revolutionary senator tweeted. “I believe very strongly that the people of this country—on Super Tuesday and after—will support us because we are more than a campaign. We are a movement. Chip in tonight to help us go forward.”

An reasonable of nationwide polls performed sooner than the South Carolina number one compiled by means of Real Clear Politics displays Sanders main in the race for the Democratic nomination by means of greater than 10 issues. The presidential hopeful has about 29.6 p.c make stronger whilst Biden trails with simply 18.eight p.c. Bloomberg, who will seem for the primary time at the poll right through Super Tuesday and has due to this fact now not secured any delegates till now, comes in 3rd with 16.four p.c.

Although Buttigieg is recently 3rd in the delegate depend, he’s polling at a mean of 5th position nationally, with about 11 p.c. Senator Elziabeth Warren is in fourth at 11.eight p.c, regardless of most effective securing 8 delegates in the primary 4 balloting states.

Sanders has been pushing arduous for a large win in California, which might be probably the most 15 states and territories balloting on Tuesday. California has the most important inhabitants of any state and there are 416 delegates up for grabs. Currently Sanders leads by means of double digits at about 35.Three p.c, in line with Real Clear Politics. Warren comes in 2nd with 17 p.c.

The Vermont senator additionally has an important lead in Texas, the second one greatest state with 228 delegates. Sanders has a mean of 28.Three p.c make stronger in the state, with Biden polling 8 issues in the back of in 2nd at about 20.Three p.c.

A complete of four,051 pledged delegates are up for grabs right through the Democratic number one season. As a outcome, a candidate will have to protected 2,026 to be the transparent winner with greater than 50 p.c going into the Democratic conference in July. If no candidate has a majority, tremendous delegates, of which there are 714, will weigh in right through a 2nd spherical of balloting.