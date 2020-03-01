Bernie Sanders Responds After Israeli Ambassador to U.N. Says ‘We Don’t Want Him in Israel’

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, declared “we don’t want” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a Jew who in the past lived in the rustic, to be allowed re-entry into Israel.

Danon–a free-market conservative and best friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu–told attendees of a convention hosted by means of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Sunday that the Democratic Party front-runner for president is an “ignorant fool.” Sanders declined to attend the AIPAC tournament and categorised it a platform for “bigotry.”

During the ultimate Democratic debate, Sanders described Netanyahu, any other Trump best friend, pronouncing: “Sadly, tragically, in Israel, you have a reactionary racist who is now running that country.”

“Whoever calls the prime minister of Israel a ‘racist’ is either a liar, an ignorant fool, or both,” Danon mentioned on the Sunday AIPAC tournament, in accordance to the Times of Israel. “We don’t want Sanders at AIPAC. We don’t want him in Israel.”

In disagreement with AIPAC, Bernie Sanders mentioned, “I’m Jewish and I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage. I’m not anti-Israel, but what we need in this country is a foreign policy that not only protects Israel but deals with the suffering of the Palestinian people as well.” percent.twitter.com/DUF4bySpLP

— Palestine SunBird (@PalSunBird) March 1, 2020

Netanyahu himself instructed the Times of Israel ultimate week that whilst Sanders was once “wrong” about him, he declined to become involved in the U.S. presidential election procedure.

The Israeli high minister had referred to Trump as Israel’s “greatest friend” that they have had in the White House.

Sanders spent a number of months in his early 20s residing on an Israeli kibbutz, or collective residing neighborhood, Haaretz first reported throughout the 2016 election. During ultimate week’s Democratic debate, Sanders mentioned he would possibly imagine transferring the U.S. embassy again from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv — a reversal of Trump’s May 2018 transfer to appease conservatives in each the U.S. and Israel.

Sanders replied to Danon throughout a Sunday look on CBS Face the Nation. Host Margaret Brennan requested Sanders: “Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. says of you, that you’re not welcome in that country, and ‘anyone who calls our Prime Minister a racist is either a liar or an ignorant fool or both.’ Do you see a political cost of taking on the pro-Israel lobby in this way?”

“Yes I do,” Sanders spoke back. “They have a lot of money and they have a lot of power. Look, I’m Jewish and I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage…I am not anti-Israel…but what we need in this country is a foreign policy that not only protects Israel but deals with the suffering of the Palestinian people as well.”

Other Democratic Party applicants have agreed to deal with AIPAC, together with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who may be Jewish, in conjunction with former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. Biden and Klobuchar will talk by way of video.

Neither AIPAC nor the Sanders marketing campaign agreed to give further feedback to Newsweek referring to Danon’s remarks Sunday.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, declared “we don’t want” Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a Jew who in the past lived in the rustic, to be allowed re-entry.

EuropaNewswire/Gado/Contributor/Getty Images