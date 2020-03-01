Bernie Sanders Doubles Lead Over Biden Among Texas Hispanic Voters Going Into Super Tuesday Primary, Poll Shows

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders catapulted some distance forward of former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas polls appearing him with greater than two times as a lot toughen amongst Hispanic number one citizens.

Sanders greater than doubled Biden’s toughen amongst Texas’ huge constituency of Latino Democrats and Latino independents who lean towards the Democratic Party, accumulating 42 p.c as opposed to Biden’s 18 p.c. In the similar ballot, performed final month by way of the University of Texas at Tyler and Dallas Morning News, Biden used to be main Sanders amongst each Hispanic and total most likely Democratic number one citizens in subsequent Tuesday’s contest.

Sanders has spent an important period of time individually campaigning throughout Texas and a separate NBC News/Marist College ballot additionally launched Sunday presentations him with a double-digit lead over Biden and the remainder of the Democratic applicants within the Lone Star state.

The UT-Tyler ballot launched Sunday presentations Sanders because the front-runner amongst all Texas Democratic number one citizens, with 29 p.c of toughen as opposed to billionaire Michael Bloomberg in 2d with 21 p.c and Biden trailing in 3rd with 19 p.c.

Biden’s toughen amongst Texas’ Hispanic citizens, white citizens and African-American citizens has fallen considerably amongst each and every Democratic Party voter demographic. Last month’s UT-Tyler ballot confirmed Bloomberg as a far off fourth with simplest 12 p.c of toughen, however that quantity has just about doubled to put him forward of the previous vice chairman. And amongst African-American citizens in Texas, Biden’s lead has been actually minimize in part from the staggering 50 p.c he held in January to only 25 p.c in February.

Sanders is now statistically tied with Biden amongst Texas’ African-American citizens, with Bloomberg at the back of him in 3rd with 17 p.c.

Sanders, who used to be protecting a San Antonio, Texas rally when he realized the result of his landslide victory within the Nevada caucuses final week, introduced Sunday his marketing campaign had their highest fundraising month of all of the 2020 election season. The Sanders marketing campaign raised greater than $46 million in February from roughly 2.2 million separate donations. In overall, Sanders has pulled in $167 million, which is some distance forward of each and every different Democratic presidential candidate.

“I am an existential threat to the corporate wing of the Democratic Party. For too long the Democratic Party and leaders have been going to rich peoples’ homes raising money and they’ve ignored the working class and the middle class,” Sanders declared on ABC’s This Week program Sunday morning.

The NBC News/Marist ballot launched Sunday seemed to corroborate the UT-Texas knowledge appearing Sanders because the transparent front-runner in Texas. Sanders is out forward with 26 p.c of toughen amongst Democrat or Independent number one citizens, whilst Biden is in 2d with 24 p.c. Bloomberg is in 3rd with 15 p.c and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is in fourth with 15 p.c.

The identical ballot additionally confirmed Sanders with a slight edge over Biden in some other Super Tuesday contest in North Carolina, which awards 110 delegates. Texas awards a complete of 228 pledged delegates within the upcoming March three contest.

DREW ANGERER / Staff/Getty Images