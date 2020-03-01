Bernie Sanders Dismisses Suggestion That Trump Is Trying to ‘Help’ His Campaign

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders brushed aside the recommendation that Donald Trump is attempting to “help” his marketing campaign, arguing that he would “defeat” the incumbent within the basic election.

Over the previous few weeks, Trump has performed into theories that the Democratic established order has been making an attempt to undermine Sanders and “take” the nomination from the Vermont senator. He has many times tweeted in regards to the Democratic primaries, posting about Sanders once more on Saturday night time.

“Democrats are working hard to destroy the name and reputation of Crazy Bernie Sanders, and take the nomination away from him,” the president wrote.

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, Sanders was once requested about Trump’s feedback. “The president seems to be going out of his way to help you,” Stephanopoulos recommended. “Do you accept his help?” he requested, after studying Trump’s put up.

“No, I don’t accept his help. I’m going to do everything I can to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders replied firmly. The presidential candidate then modified the subject to criticize the president’s reaction to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which Trump dubbed a “new hoax” via the Democrats throughout a South Carolina rally on Friday.

“In the midst of this coronavirus, a real threat to our country and the world, all over the world governments are trying to figure out how they can deal with this crisis,” the senator from Vermont mentioned, “do you know where Donald Trump was the other day?”

Answering his personal query, Sanders endured: “He was in South Carolina trying to undermine the Democratic primary.”

“How pathetic is it that in the midst of an international health care crisis, you got a president running into South Carolina trying to steal some media attention away from Democrats?” he requested. Sanders went on to argue that “some” of Trump’s advisers have recommended “they are afraid” of his motion.

“What our campaign is about is about building that multiracial, multigenerational movement of millions of working class people, middle class people, lower income people, who finally want us to have a government that represents all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors,” Sanders asserted.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House for remark with reference to complaint of its dealing with of the coronavirus outbreak.

All fresh nationwide polls compiled via Real Clear Politics display Sanders beating Trump in a hypothetical basic election match-up via a variety of two to eight issues. The total mixture of February nationwide polls presentations Sanders successful over Trump via a mean of four.nine issues.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses supporters throughout a marketing campaign rally within the Batten Student Center at the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University on February 29 in Virginia Beach, Virginia

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

As the principle season heads into Super Tuesday, Sanders leads the entire different Democratic contenders with pledged delegates after the primary 4 contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. The senator lately has 58 delegates, whilst former Vice President Joe Biden has 50. Pete Buttigieg, the previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana, trails at the back of in 3rd position with 26, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has most effective 8.

Meanwhile, Sanders additionally seems to be within the lead in lots of Super Tuesday states. Notably, he’s polling considerably forward of all his competitors for the Democratic nomination in California and Texas, the 2 maximum populous states with 643 pledged delegates up for grabs between them. Separate polls via Morning Consult and Fox News puts Sanders forward of Biden, who is available in 2nd in each surveys, via double digits nationally.

On Sunday, Sanders’ marketing campaign introduced a record-setting one month contribution haul as neatly, with the candidate garnering $46.five million in donations. The reasonable donation amounted to $18.50, with 2.2 million person contributions. Sanders’ earlier record-setting month was once January, when his marketing campaign took in about $25 million.