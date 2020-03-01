Ben Affleck Teases Sequel Might Be A TV Series.

While actor Ben Affleck has been candid about his private struggles and his alcohol problems, he additionally made some large revelations about a few of his upcoming film initiatives. We would possibly have a long run challenge and the actor additionally teases an opportunity!

The Accountant Might Be Coming Up As A TV Series, Been Affleck Teases Possibility!

The actor unfolded about the potential for a sequel to hit movie, The Accountant being made right into a TV collection! The 2016 motion mystery beginning Ben Affleck and directed by way of Gavin O’Connor used to be a large hit on the field workplace! The movie, on the other hand, gained some blended evaluations from critics.

Ben Affleck published that whilst he reunited with the director for his upcoming sports activities drama The Way Back, the sequel challenge additionally got here up. Apparently, there’s an ongoing debate happening whether or not there must be a TV Series or no longer!

The Actor Is Quite Onboard With The Idea Of A Sequel If There Is One In The Future!

The actor used to be fast sufficient to reassure enthusiasts that he’s able to reprise his position if O’Connor will get a function movie sequel off the bottom. He additional joked about the truth that if there could also be A TV collection, he’ll get some royalties and that shall be nice too! Apart from this challenge, Ben Affleck additionally thinks that Robert Pattinson will make an attractive Batman.

Affleck additional mentioned that there used to be a temporary time when he considered re-purposing an outdated, unused script to retrofit and make it right into a sequel movie. However, the actor idea that this may well be a trickery because of the very explicit character of The Accountant’s primary personality, Christian Wolff performed by way of the actor. The actor in the end determined towards it. Well, it sort of feels like not anything is bureaucratic in regards to the sequel but!