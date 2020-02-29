WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Goldberg’s Next Opponent Revealed

The WWE Universe was once left in surprise after the occasions of Super Showdown on Thursday.

Friday Night SmackDown had two of its championships modified in Saudi Arabia, with Goldberg defeating “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal identify being essentially the most surprising. The 53-year-old is now a two-time Universal Champion and the WWE Universe desires to understand what is subsequent for the Hall of Famer.

Goldberg is scheduled to seem on this night’s Friday Night SmackDown. What will he have to mention and can his WrestleMania opponent problem him?

Also, what does this imply for Bray Wyatt? Now that he does not have the blue logo’s best identify, the place does “The Fiend” pass from right here and the way will he take his first loss in over a 12 months?

John Cena is making a comeback to the WWE, showing on Friday Night SmackDown. It’s unclear why Cena is appearing up, however rumors and hypothesis counsel that the 16-time international champion’s WrestleMania 36 opponent can be published. Will Cena be Wyatt’s subsequent opponent or will “Big Match John” have some other challenger in thoughts?

Bayley was once the one SmackDown champion to retain their identify at Super Showdown when she defeated Naomi. Now that she in the end has a win over Naomi—albeit the usage of heelish techniques—who’s subsequent for the SmackDown Women’s Champion?

The Miz and John Morrison received the SmackDown Tag Team Championships off The New Day on Thursday, however who will they face heading into WrestleMania? The New Day can problem Miz and Morrison for the reason that duo received with the lend a hand of a chair and a referee distraction, however the blue logo has plenty of tag groups that may vie for the identify.

Another tale WWE lovers will wish to glance out for comes to Otis and Mandy Rose. After Dolph Ziggler stepped in on Rose’s date with Otis, what’s going to the following bankruptcy on this love tale deliver?

Here’s the whole lot that came about at the February 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Goldberg Promo

Goldberg comes out to boos. He says “it’s not about who was last, it’s about who’s next.”Roman Reigns comes out and says he is subsequent and the 2 stare down.

Bayley vs. Naomi

When the bell rings, Bayley grabs a mic and says she’s most effective on SmackDown this night to introduce Sasha Banks again. This lets in Bayley to get the soar on Naomi.Naomi wins by way of disqualification after Sasha breaks up the pin.After the bell, Bayley and Banks double-team Naomi when Lacey Evans comes out for the save. The referees damage it up and make it a tag group fit with the 4 girls.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans and Naomi

Robert Roode (with Dolph Ziggler) vs Kofi Kingston (with Big E)

During the fit, Roode makes consider he was once attacked by way of Big E. The referee ejects Big E from ringside.Roode wins by way of pinfall after a roll upThe end was once arrange when Dolph put Roode’s foot at the rope and whilst the referee was once distracted Robert rolled up Kofi for the win.

Backstage

Tucker comes as much as Otis who was once observing the fit behind the scenes. Otis says there is something occurring with Mandy and Dolph ZigglerTucker says from time to time folks like Dolph get the lady, however Otis wishes to head available in the market subsequent week and get within the ring since the WWE Universe loves him.