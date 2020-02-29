Who Should You Vote For On Super Tuesday? This Quiz Will Tell You

As citizens head to the polls on Super Tuesday, some is also unsure as to who to vote for within the Democratic number one, however this quiz let you decide.

Super Tuesday lands on March 3. The day has essentially the most states preserving number one elections and caucuses within the Democratic number one. It’s a very powerful day for the election, as applicants can win extra delegates than they have got within the early polling states of Iowa, Maine, Nevada, and South Carolina.

On Tuesday, 14 states and one territory will vote of their primaries and caucuses for a complete of one,344 delegates, 34 p.c of all delegates. The following states and territory will vote for the corresponding selection of delegates:

California-415 delegates

Texas-228 delegates

North Carolina-110 delegates

Virginia-99 delegates

Massachusetts-91 delegates

Minnesota-75 delegates

Colorado-67 delegates

Tennessee-64 delegates

Alaska-52 delegates

Oklahoma-37 delegates

Arkansas-31 delegates

Utah-29 delegates

Maine-24 delegates

Vermont-16 delegates

American Samoa-6 delegates

In order to win the nomination, a candidate will have to achieve a majority of one,991 delegates. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders lately leads all applicants with 45 delegates. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg follows with 25 delegates whilst former Vice President Joe Biden has 15, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has 8, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has 7.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and billionaire Tom Steyer don’t have any delegates as of Saturday.

The quiz, embedded under, is designed to assist citizens who would possibly nonetheless be unsure pick out a candidate who very best represents the problems they care about. Through 36 questions, citizens will probably be requested for his or her evaluations on quite a lot of problems, together with gun regulate, well being care, public schooling, taxes, and extra.

The quiz additionally asks different questions on overseas members of the family, together with if the U.S. must proceed drone moves towards different international locations, if the U.S. must leverage overseas support towards Israel, and in the event that they must interfere in Syria.

Democratic presidential applicants (L-R) former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) take part within the Democratic presidential number one debate on the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Win McNamee/Getty