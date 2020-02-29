



GERMAN teen Naomi Sebt has been dubbed the “anti-Greta” – a tender voice for climate change sceptics who denounces “climate activism.”

The 19-year-old YouTuber used to be handpicked by way of an influential conservative assume tank in America as its global poster lady for his or her fight in opposition to the golf green motion. So who is Naomi Sebt and why does she deny climate change?

Who is Naomi Seibt?

Naomi Seibt is a 19-year-old gymnast and YouTuber from Münster, Germany.

She first got here into the general public eye on the age of 16 with an essay for Philosophia Perennis, a weblog sympathetic to the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany birthday party.

The article rejected mass migration and defended nationalism as some way for international locations to “uphold their cultural and political identity”.

In May 2019 she uploaded her first YouTube video, a poem titled Sometimes I stay silent, criticising what she described because the chilling impact of political correctness in Germany.

Since then she has recorded brief speeches in opposition to feminism, abortion, the “nanny state” and the rescue of migrants within the Mediterranean.

Close to the some distance appropriate in her house nation, Ms Seibt has been recruited by way of the Heartland Institute, an American primarily based assume tank which has historically been financed by way of fossil gasoline and coal corporations and is recognized for pushing radical anti-science theories concerning the climate disaster.

The institute is supported by way of allies of US President Donald Trump.

In December 2019, the Heartland Institute gave Ms Seibt most sensible billing right through its one-day discussion board on “climate reality”, which came about at the margins of COP 25, the UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Spain.

One month later, the institute featured the German youngster in a video posted by itself YouTube channel, entitled “Naomi Seibt vs. Greta Thunberg: Whom Should We Trust?”

Ms Seibt has admitted that she receives “an average monthly wage” from the institute.

Is Naomi Seibt a climate change denier?

Naomi Seibt has been described because the darling of climate change deniers.

The 19-year-old has been known as a tender, contemporary voice for “free markets and climate realism” for wondering the medical consensus at the climate disaster, which she has known as “ridiculous”.

The German activist says she began “being sceptical” in 2015, “but this had less to do with climate science than with the migrant crisis in Germany.”

She claims to be important of topics that in finding consensus in “mainstream media”, akin to immigration, feminism, gender principle, socialism, postmodernism and climate change.

Before the EU elections, Ms Seibt campaigned in opposition to ‘Climate Change’ and ‘Climate Panic’.

She claims she understands and empathizes with those that are afraid of world warming, and that this impacts them of their choices, akin to no longer in need of to vote for a birthday party that doesn’t need to care for climate change.

Is Naomi Seibt Greta Thunberg’s rival?

Naomi Seibt has been dubbed the “anti-Greta”, and it’s no longer tricky to peer why.

Both activists are eloquent and younger: Greta Thunberg is 17, and Naomi Seibt is 19.

Ms Thunberg warns unceasingly of climate disaster, whilst Ms Seibt warns in opposition to “climate change alarmism”.

In a sequence of YouTube movies it seems that recorded from her bed room, Ms Seibt urges the “dissidents” of the arena to problem the medical consensus on climate change.

She incessantly parodying the slogans utilized by Greta Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist whose ‘Fridays for Future’ climate change campaigns have won global reputation.

Without denying international warming, a pattern which she claims is overrated, Ms Seibt questions the have an effect on of human process at the phenomenon.

In a video posted to American assume tank, the Heartland Institute’s YouTube channel, she says that “climate change alarmism, at its very core, is a despicably anti-human ideology”.

She additionally hopes to reassure anxiousness within the formative years who mobilise Greta Thunberg’s ‘Fridays for Future’ protests.

Ms Seibt mentioned: “I would like that young people are not made to fear the future or to believe that the older generations are destroying the planet, that the animals are dying out or that nature is dying.”

However, Ms Seibt doesn’t like being in comparison to Ms Thunberg.

She mentioned: “The reason I don’t like the term ‘anti-Greta’ is that it suggests I am an indoctrinated puppet myself.”

