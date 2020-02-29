Who is Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds?





EX-TORY spin physician Carrie Symonds is to marry UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and is anticipating their first kid.

Here’s the entirety you want to find out about Britain’s first girl.

Who is Carrie Symonds?

Carrie Symonds is a 31-year-old PR guru because of wed Boris Johnson.

The communications and PR guru introduced on February 29 she is anticipating her first kid with the Prime Minister, welcoming the kid early within the Summer.

The mum-to-be give up running for Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in 2018.

Her folks are Matthew Symonds, some of the founders of The Independent, and Josephine Mcaffee who used to be some of the paper’s legal professionals.

Symonds grew up in East Sheen, South West London, and attended the distinguished Godolphin and Latymer School in Hammersmith.

What is Carrie’s activity?

Carrie works as a senior adviser at Oceana running to improve the Bloomberg Foundation’s Vibrant Oceans Initiative.

As a part of her function she works on communications associated with Oceana’s “Save the Oceans, Feed the World” Initiative and Oceana’s marketing campaign to scale back using plastics.

She is additionally a part of the world advertising communications crew primarily based in London.

When did she paintings for the Conservative celebration?

Described as a well-liked determine in Westminster, the younger PR whizz ceaselessly attended parliamentary bashes and Tory celebration occasions whilst running because the celebration’s communications leader.

Symonds labored for present Home Secretary Sajid Javid when he held the native executive transient, in addition to for John Whittingdale all over his time as Culture Secretary.

Following a temporary spell as an adviser to Tory MP Zac Goldsmith, she used to be appointed to the strategic function of Conservative communications leader.

During her 8 years at CCHQ she labored along main Tories together with Michael Gove and Amber Rudd.

The profitable function resulted in her being named as the United Kingdom’s 2d maximum robust public family members skilled by way of PR Week mag.

She give up in round August 2018, prior to beginning at Bloomberg as PR for his or her Vibrant Oceans programme.

What came about when Boris Johnson turned into Prime Minister?

Carrie Symonds moved in with Boris Johnson at Downing Street.

They had been the primary single couple to are living on the Prime Minister’s place of dwelling.

The couple have taken the gap above No11 Downing Street as a substitute of the normal place of dwelling at No10.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister mentioned on the time:”The PM is formally transferring in these days [July 29, 2019] and, sure, his spouse will likely be residing there.”

And on September 2, 2019, Boris and Carrie moved in every other flatmate – Dilyn, a rescued Jack Russell pet.

What did she ask Samantha Cameron?

Ahead of Symonds transfer into No 10 she approached the spouse of the previous Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron for recommendation and guidelines.

A chum of the previous PR guru informed the Mail: “Sam Cam has been giving Carrie some advice on living in No10. They’re friends; she wants to help out.”

Carrie received’t have any publicly funded workforce running for her.

The couple had in the past been residing in Carrie’s flat in Camberwell, South London.

When did Carrie and Boris turn into an merchandise?

The pair’s romance used to be showed past doubt when she gave the impression in public with him for the primary time to improve his management bid in June 2019.

Sources say that on Valentine’s Day 2018, Symonds used to be heard boasting to buddies about spending the night time with Boris within the Oxfordshire geographical region, whilst BoJo is additionally reported to have wooed Symonds on the Rosewood Hotel in Holborn.

BoJo, 54, vowed to “protect” Carrie and apologised for dragging her into the media hurricane, consistent with the Mirror.

Boris may well be the primary PM to wed in place of business if the 2 tie the knot whilst he is in energy.

A chum informed The Sun: “He’s totally in thrall to Carrie. Totally loved-up.”

“It’s sweet to see. He’s like a puppy dog around her and very solicitous but desperate to avoid messing it up.”

