US and Taliban sign deal aimed at finally ending war in Afghanistan as Trump delivers on key campaign promise
The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace settlement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.
The signing may just lend a hand President Donald Trump satisfy a key campaign promise to extract America from its “endless wars.” Under the settlement, the U.S. will start retreating 1000’s of troops in alternate for Taliban commitments to stop Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist assaults.
If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would depart in 14 months.
The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 assaults to overthrow the Taliban, who had hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida as they deliberate and celebrated the attack.
This is a growing tale. Check again for updates
