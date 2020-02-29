US and Taliban sign deal aimed at finally ending war in Afghanistan as Trump delivers on key campaign promise





The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace settlement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.

The signing may just lend a hand President Donald Trump satisfy a key campaign promise to extract America from its “endless wars.” Under the settlement, the U.S. will start retreating 1000’s of troops in alternate for Taliban commitments to stop Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist assaults.

Reuters

If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would depart in 14 months.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 assaults to overthrow the Taliban, who had hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida as they deliberate and celebrated the attack.

This is a growing tale. Check again for updates

MOST READ IN NEWS VIRAL FEARS

Man with Coronavirus signs self-quarantines in UK lodge after Thailand ruin

HOT DOG

Dog exams sure for coronavirus however mavens say dogs can't raise malicious program NEEDLE NIGHTMARE

Woman is going BLIND after you have her eyeballs tattooed black to duplicate rapper ‘PURE EVIL’

Woman killed herself after discovering ‘boyfriend’ used to be ex-girlfriend catfishing her

GATE get away

Fears of 2015-style migrant disaster as livid Turkey flings open borders

POISONED AT PARTY

three lifeless and 7 unwell after Instagram superstar's pool birthday celebration 'steam display' stunt





Do you may have a tale for The U.S. Sun crew?

Email us at unique@the-sun.com or name 212-416-4552.





Source link