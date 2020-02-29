US and Taliban sign deal aimed at finally ending war in Afghanistan as Trump delivers on key campaign promise
US and Taliban sign deal aimed at finally ending war in Afghanistan as Trump delivers on key campaign promise

The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace settlement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.

The signing may just lend a hand President Donald Trump satisfy a key campaign promise to extract America from its “endless wars.” Under the settlement, the U.S. will start retreating 1000’s of troops in alternate for Taliban commitments to stop Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist assaults.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, signs an agreement with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, at a signing agreement ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the U.S. in Doha
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the chief of the Taliban delegation, indicators an settlement with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan, at a signing settlement rite between individuals of Afghanistan’s Taliban and the U.S. in Doha
Reuters

If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would depart in 14 months.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 assaults to overthrow the Taliban, who had hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida as they deliberate and celebrated the attack.

This is a growing tale. Check again for updates

