Trump says additional coronavirus cases ‘likely,’ ups travel restrictions





The U.S. is banning travel to Iran in accordance with the outbreak of the brand new coronavirus and raising travel warnings to areas of Italy and South Korea.

Vice President Mike Pence introduced the brand new restrictions and warnings as President Donald Trump mentioned 22 folks within the U.S. were through the brand new coronavirus and that additional cases are “likely.” Trump added that he was once bearing in mind additional restrictions, together with ultimate the U.S. border with Mexico in accordance with the virus’ unfold.

“We want to lower the amount of travel to and from the most impacted areas,” said Alex Azar, the secretary of health and human Services. “This is a basic containment strategy.”

Trump supplied an replace at the virus after the primary reported U.S. dying Saturday, of a lady he described as being in her past due 50s and having a top clinical chance. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned there was once “no evidence of link to travel” in terms of the lady who died.

Trump mentioned wholesome Americans must have the ability to get better in the event that they contract the brand new virus, as he attempted to reassure Americans and international markets spooked through the virus risk.

On Friday, well being officers showed a 2nd case of coronavirus within the U.S. in an individual who didn’t travel across the world or have shut touch with any individual who had the virus. The U.S. has a complete of about 60 showed cases.

But Trump inspired Americans to not regulate their day by day routines, announcing “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

He added he wasn’t changing his regimen both. “You’re talking about 22 people right now in this whole very vast country. I think we’ll be in very good shape.”

Trump spoke an afternoon after he denounced complaint of his reaction to the risk as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies. Speaking at a rally in South Carolina he accused Democrats of “politicizing” the coronavirus risk and boasted about preventive steps he’s ordered in an try to stay the virus that originated in China from spreading around the United States. Those steps come with barring access through maximum international nationals who had lately visited China.

“They tried the impeachment hoax. … This is their new hoax,” Trump mentioned of Democratic denunciations of his management’s coronavirus reaction.

Trump mentioned Saturday he was once no longer seeking to reduce the specter of the virus.

“Again, the hoax was once utilized in admire to Democrats and what they have been announcing,” he mentioned.

Some Democrats have mentioned Trump can have acted quicker to strengthen the U.S. reaction to the virus. Democratic and Republican lawmakers even have mentioned his request for an additional $2.five billion to protect in opposition to the virus isn’t sufficient. They’ve signaled they are going to supply considerably extra investment.

Trump mentioned Democrats need him to fail and argued that steps he’s taken up to now have saved cases to a minimal and averted virus deaths within the U.S.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Trump funds cuts may develop into a large downside as coronavirus spreads

—China cracking down on VPNs in coronavirus disaster

—China tries to restart financial system as outbreak slows. Is it heading again to paintings too quickly?

—five causes coronavirus statistics appear inconsistent

—Coronavirus is also the straw that breaks the again of oil fracking

Subscribe to Fortune’s Brainstorm Health publication for day by day updates on biopharma and well being care.





Source link