Trump Averages Two and a Half Conflicts of Interest Per Day, Study From Watchdog Group Says

Calling President Donald Trump’s tenure within the White House an “ethical disaster,” watchdog crew Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) launched a file Friday record over 3,000 conflicts of passion between Trump’s trade dealings and his presidency. That averages out to roughly 2.five conflicts of passion in keeping with day.

CREW’s file lists how again and again international officers have visited homes owned by way of Trump, what number of political occasions have been hosted at Trump-owned homes and how again and again Trump has visited one of his personal golfing lessons.

“President Trump’s time in office has been an ethical disaster,” the file reads. “While previous administrations have taken every precaution to avoid the appearance that the president’s official actions could be tainted by their private business interests, President Trump has instead done the exact opposite, blatantly and regularly using his office for his own financial gain.”

“Three-thousand conflicts of interest later,” the file continues, “President Trump has sent a clear message to special interests, foreign governments, and others trying to influence the federal government that his presidency is effectively for sale.”

According to the file, 78 political occasions had been held at Trump’s homes, along side 13 occasions for international governments. In addition, 134 international officers and 123 contributors of the U.S. Congress have visited a trade owned by way of Trump.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has reportedly visited Trump homes 21 instances, greater than every other member of Congress. Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, who was once a member of Trump’s prison protection workforce all over the impeachment court cases in opposition to the president, has allegedly been a customer to Trump-owned homes 10 instances.

Trump himself has visited trade owned by way of the Trump Organization 461 instances with 267 of the ones cases being visits to a Trump-owned golfing path.

In addition, CREW claims that the Trump Organization has carried out for 65 logos in international nations together with two in Argentina, signaling the start of building of a new Trump Tower in Buenos Aires.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

CREW defines “conflict of interest” as “any interaction between the Trump Organization and the government and between the Trump Organization and those trying to influence the Trump administration.”

But Trump has asserted that struggle of rules don’t follow to him, telling The New York Times in 2016 that “the law is totally on my side, meaning the president can’t have a conflict of interest.”

In 2017, Trump passed keep watch over of his companies over to his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., however allegations exist that Trump is profiting by way of proceeding to make use of companies underneath the Trump Organization umbrella for governmental and non-public occasions.

Trump’s spending has come underneath scrutiny up to now. In September 2019, the Pentagon printed that the Defense Department had spent roughly $184,000 whilst touring to the Trump Turnberry lodge in Scotland all over a length of two years. That quantity comprises the fee of lodging on the lodge and different varied commute bills.