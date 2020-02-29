Tony Smith Designed a Stunning Sculpture. It Ended Up at the Scrapyard.

Photo Illustration through The Daily Beast/Getty

“What is art?” It’s a query that has been debated from the time that guy first touched charcoal to cave wall. As the fashionable economic system advanced, that query temporarily was wrapped up with “what is the value of art?” a question that some have taken to its extra literal extremes.

Monumental works of sculpture might appear somewhat crime-proof given their sheer measurement and weight, however that might be to underestimate the audacity of thieves who covet those items for the price in their fabrics.

There was once the 4,500-pound Henry Moore nicked for its bronze; the cast 24k-gold bathroom ripped out of a palace wall; and not too long ago the sentencing of 3 males in Berlin for stealing a 220-pound, Guinness-award-winning massive gold coin, the best closing signal of which have been some flecks of gold of their automobile.

