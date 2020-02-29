The Next Big Thing in Scotch Whisky Could Be Homegrown

We’re in Drumore Wood, 15 miles outdoor Glasgow close to the gorgeous, quiet village of Killearn. Gregg Glass is hugging a tree and looking at up its trunk. “Yes,” he says, after a protracted pause, “I think this one will do.” Forester George Broadhurst nods, takes out a can of spray paint and tags the tree, indicating it’s to be felled.

Don’t fear, it is a controlled woodland, a part of a 2,700-acre farm, which is taking a look at new techniques to diversify its source of revenue move. “Most of the timber has been sold for firewood or fence posts,” Broadhurst explains. “It’s time-consuming and financially unsustainable. Firewood has to be cut and dried, then we go out and sell it. You make no money. The new project is about providing a better economic base, and maintaining biodiversity.”

This is the place Glass comes in. The assistant blender at Whyte & Mackay who additionally heads up its Whisky Works experimental arm, he’s pioneering a long-term undertaking to make use of Scottish oak for getting old whisky. That, in fact, begins with discovering the fitting tree, one thing that I abruptly uncover isn’t as simple as it’s going to appear. I wander about, looking for a tree that has girth, straightness and is nine-feet sooner than the primary branches.

“That one?”

Glass shakes his head at my selection. “No good. Pippy oak. See all the small shoots coming off the side? They’ll create knots making it unusable as a stave.”

“It’s good for high-end carpentry though,” provides Broadhurst, explaining the seven other high quality grades of trunk, the bottom being for firewood and fencing, the best possible ‘whisky sticks.’”

Even that idea used to be abnormal. I’d been introduced up at the trust that, even though you can find it, Scottish oak merely wasn’t appropriate for coopering. Glass had heard the similar, however didn’t purchase the tale. “I was told it was too porous, there were supply issues, that coopers no longer built new casks and it would be cost prohibitive, but whisky makers are problem solvers, so I began to wonder how I could make it work.”

This used to be round 15 years in the past. He began haunting sawmills and amassing bits of oak to run macerations and charring trials at house. “About five years ago, I was considering starting my own company, but as the trials developed, I began to think whether it could be upscaled to help the whole industry.”

Oaks were increasing in Scotland for 9,000 years. Sessile [Q.petraea] got here first, and nonetheless holds on in poorer acidic flooring, then Q.robur settled down into the richer post-glacial soils. Oak become the dominant broadleaf tree, a sacred being, the logo of hospitality. Its days of worship have been short-lived, although, because it became from image to useful resource, used for housing, ships, furnishings and coal mine pit props. Forests have been felled to feed trade and make manner for homes. By 1914, Britain used to be uploading 90 p.c of its trees.

Even the introduction of the government-controlled Forestry Commission 5 years later did not anything to arrest oak’s instant decline. Hardwoods have been felled to make manner for extra rapid-growing softwoods, like larch and spruce. Scotland’s local forests dwindled, changed through darkish inexperienced monocultures. Sawmills started remaining.

In the past due afternoon gentle, piles of sawdust glow golden, softening the pointy edges of outdated blades. We’re at Moyne Sawmill, a one-man operation that Glass favors. Owner John Ferguson has been operating it since 1989 and observed the broader decline. “The big sawmills diversified into fencing, which had been our area. There were five or six other mills around here, but there’s only me now. I needed to diversify.” As neatly as sawing and seasoning picket for Glass, he has moved into high-end woodworking.

He manipulates a large oak trunk onto the bench, slowly guiding it during the blade. Moss, lichen and bark fly off, then comes the odor: highly spiced, caramel-like, as candy as sugar cane. “There’s big stocks of American oak in Glasgow,” he says. “It’s a pleasing looking wood, but it’s mundane. Scottish oak has more character. This is a good one for Gregg, but out of two 12-foot sticks only half might be useable. It’s a precious commodity, but there’s demand for something which is less mass-produced, made by hand.”

The factor is quantity. If the undertaking is to be successful there must be a sustainable provide for the whisky trade, now not simply the ordinary windblown tree.

That is how Glass discovered Scottish Wood in the accurately named Fife village of Oakley. Over the previous 25 years, Jim Birley has grown it to turn out to be the most important hardwood sawmill in the rustic. “In 1998, little was happening in terms of hardwood,” he explains. “There were only a handful of sawmills, but there was no training or knowledge, so six of us got together to found ASHS [the Association of Scottish Hardwood Sawmills]. Now there’s 34 members, of which 12 are sawmills.”

But is there sufficient oak? “There’s plenty! Scotland has a lot of good oak. The trouble is that it all ends up on the continent. They like it because it has character. All the value is added outside of Scotland, but this project helps. It’s an exciting thing because the whole chain was broken.”

It moves me that hardwoods are just like the Scottish fishing trade promoting its catch at once to Spanish and French wholesalers. I’m going to mattress and dream of oaks changing into large prawns.

“Oak is an important component in the Caledonian picture,” says Alex Baxter the following day. “They set the tone of a woodland, because they live the longest.” He, Glass and I are strolling during the woods of Dundreggan, headquarters of Trees for Life, a charity this is re-establishing Scottish local woodlands. Two million timber were planted already in the undertaking to hyperlink the glens of Affric, Shiel, Canach and Moriston with mature woodland operating from the river to montane scrub, developing inexperienced corridors that may lend a hand biodiversity, lock in carbon and repair steadiness to the surroundings.

We’re status beside six beds stuffed with tiny oak timber. “Most of these will return to the glen where they were collected,” he explains. “Mixed planting allows the mitochondrial network to flourish. Pines are happiest with other trees and it can all happen with minimal human intervention.”

“There’s been a 200- to 300-year process of logging and harvesting,” he continues. “There’s been high-impact grazing by sheep, then an explosion of deer for sporting estates.” The have an effect on is deforestation. I recall to mind the entire instances I’ve walked in this panorama and marveled on the bleak good looks. I’ve been taking a look at a wasteland, the place there will have to be timber.

“Trees for Life are part of this project,” says Glass. “From a whisky industry perspective it will be great to see more people using Scottish oak, but it is also about responsible sourcing and replanting. I soon realized that this is not just about casks, but Scottish oak as a whole: replanting, managing forests, sawmills and cooperages. It’s about creating a gold standard for Scottish oak.”

The apprentice begins to construct the cask, oblivious to the din of hammer towards metal and picket round him. Seasoned staves from a Killearn tree, quarter-sawn through Jim Birley are nimbly fitted in combination, then lifted over a hearth to be toasted, then steamed, Finally, the heads are minimize and inserted. The historical craft relationship again to the times when oak used to be nonetheless worshipped.

I’m on the Speyside Cooperagecin Craigellachie talking with normal supervisor Andrew Russell. “Why use Scottish oak?” he asks rhetorically. “There’s no reason not to! It’s important because it is Scottish. Any whisky aged in Scottish oak will be sought after because of the provenance. OK, it will be expensive because of the work, and the low yield from each tree. It will never be huge, but it can be an important element in the future mix. We’ve placed an order with Jim Birley for the next three years, we’re now involved with ASHS and Trees for Life.”

I ask what’s shocked him probably the most about it. “You think of Scotland as a country of trees, but there’s low sawmill capability, often with the wrong equipment, but there’s great people. You know the other thing that struck me, Dave? They saw us as saviors.”

“Andrew is on the same wavelength,” says Glass as we force south. “He’s the perfect partner because he can supply casks to the industry. For me it’s always been about opening this up to the industry. One whisky firm should not own Scottish oak.”

Glass’ trials have proven that Scottish oak may give an intense, candy cinnamon observe. He first used it as “seasoning” in the Whisky Works unencumber King of Trees and has extra whiskies in the pipeline. “The possibilities are practically limitless,” he enthuses, “and the more releases there are, the more learning we can all share.” He’s mindful that the undertaking is in its infancy. It adjustments your viewpoint on long-term making plans. Trees planted these days, will simplest be harvested in 100 years time.

More analysis is wanted. While Scottish oak is technically from the similar two species as lots of the remainder of Europe, the prerequisites are other, that means that the parameters for seasoning, toasting, charring in order to maximise its taste doable and personality must be realized. Again, that may take time.

The deeper Glass has long past into the woodland, the extra hyperlinks in the chain he’s discovered—hyperlinks which have been damaged. What began as a whisky undertaking now binds in combination biodiversity, forestry, sawmills, cooperages, furnishings makers and whisky corporations. What began with him asking “why not?” has ended up with “why we have to.” It’s some other side of the beverages trade beginning to reconnect with the soil fairly than simply the marketplace.