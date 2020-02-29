The Best Ways to Store and Transport Food According to Scouted Staff

Being a Scouted Favorite is a badge of honor. These merchandise have all be used and beloved by means of our editors and writers. Then we had them write many, many phrases about why they beloved the product such a lot so that you, too, may just find it irresistible. We’re right here to say it is k to play favorites.

Here at Scouted, we take meals beautiful severely. Whether we’re attempting to retailer meals at house with out depending on single-use plastic or transporting meals from house to paintings, all of us have our favourite meals garage product. We made up our minds to spherical up a handful of the ones favorites for you right here. And, no longer handiest will those lend a hand out with shipping and group however you’ll be able to additionally use those as a steps against bringing your individual meals to paintings, saving leftovers, and staying eco-friendly.

Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers

These small however mighty silicone covers are the solution to the query of “How do I even store this?” They’re made to seamlessly have compatibility over minimize citrus, end result, butter, and extra to stay them recent within the refrigerator. I take advantage of mine to stay limes juicy after chopping them for cocktails and to save that part of an onion for my subsequent recipe. There are even ones that lend a hand stay the feared avocado part from browning.

Built NY Reusable Food Storage Jar

Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo swears by means of jars. But no longer simply any jars, the reusable, insulated Built NY jars. These are available in two sizes, 10-ounce and 16-ounce, and 3 other colours, Mint, Imperial Blue, and Charcoal. They’re dishwasher secure and will stay your meals chilly for up to 9 hours or scorching for up to seven. Stash it on your administrative center’s refrigerator and then throw it within the microwave for fast and simple lunch.

Ecolunchbox 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Bento Box

If you wish to have extra group on your lifestyles (or simply can’t stand meals touching each and every different), Scouted contributor Elizabeth Kiefer has the answer. The ECOLunchbox is a three-in-one bento field that’s constructed from sturdy stainless-steel. It has 3 separate compartments to package deal your primary dish and aspects one by one. No soggy sandwiches right here.

Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag

Now if there was once a method to retailer meals that has taken the arena by means of hurricane, it’s Stasher Bags. Scouted contributor Jessica Booth makes use of them for nearly the entirety, from stowing snacks to even cooking and freezing complete foods. They’re constructed from 100% BPA-free silicone and are absolutely dishwasher and microwave-safe.

Porter makes my non-public favourite meals garage and travel-friendly bowls. The vintage Porter bowl (Get it? Portable?) is available in each plastic and ceramic, relying for your choice. And they also have new Seal Tight choices so you’ll be able to carry soups, stews, and chilis to paintings with out being concerned about part of it finishing up within the backside of your bag.

