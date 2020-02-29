Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, Post Positions and Odds

The richest match at the horse racing calendar starts Saturday, when one of the best thoroughbreds on this planet compete within the Saudi Cup.

Held on the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the inaugural version of the race carries the numerous incentive of a $20 million buck prize pool—which makes it probably the most profitable match within the recreation.

Who Is Maximum Security? All You Need to Know About Saudi Cup Favorite

Half of the sum will cross to the winner.

Five of the 14 horses indexed for the Saudi Cup are Americans, led through champions Maximum Security, Midnight Bisou, and Grade 1 winner McKinzie.

The bookmakers favourite, at 5/2, Maximum Security gained the Kentucky Derby final yr ahead of being disqualified for interference.

Despite the disgruntlement, 2019 was once nonetheless a yr to keep in mind for the four-year-old colt, who gained the Florida Derby, Haskell Invitational, Bold Ruler Handicap, and the Cigar Mile.

Midnight Bisou gained seven of the 8 races—together with 3 Grade 1 conferences—she entered final yr however will take on male horses for the primary time in her 2020 debut.

Mckenzie’s file is in a similar way spectacular, with 13 first or 2d position finishes in 14 begins. She has a tendency to accomplish higher over 9 furlongs than on longer distances.

Benbatl arrives into the race because the bookmakers’ third-favorite after marking his filth monitor debut with a slightly simple win on the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2, a Grade 2 race, previous this yr.

The box on Saturday, then again, is a ways more potent and may just paintings in opposition to the British thoroughbred, however teacher Saeed bin Suroor struck a assured tone previous this week.

“It would mean a lot for us to win,” Bin Suroor mentioned. “It is the first ever Saudi Cup and the first big international race in Saudi. It is a very important race and would be important for us to see him run well and win. He has been a very good Group 1 horse for us and very versatile. I’m very happy with him and I think he will give a good run.”

Mucho Gusto and Capezzano are subsequent line in line with the bookmakers and each may just spring a marvel. The former gained the Pegasus World Cup previous this yr, albeit profiting from a weaker than standard box, whilst the latter has six wins in 16 entries however would possibly battle to emerge in a star-studded box.

Here’s the whole thing you want to grasp forward of Saturday.

When and the place is the Saudi Cup?

The Saudi Cup takes position on Saturday, February 29 on the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A complete of 16 races are scheduled over Friday and Saturday, with 8 on every day.

On Saturday, the cardboard will get underway at 10 a.m. ET with the Saudi Cup offering the grand finale.

The race will probably be contested over 9 furlongs (1.1 miles, 1,800 metres)

Post time

Post time is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET.

TV channel

FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the Saudi Cup, whilst FOX Sports will air the undercard races.

Live movement

Live movement will probably be to be had by way of FOX Sports site and by way of the FOX Sports GO app, in addition to by way of flosports.television—which will even lift the opposite seven races on Saturday.

Horses and jockeys take their place forward of the beginning of a race at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 5, 2019.

Neville Hopwood/Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia

Post positions

Gold DreamTacitusBenbatlNorth AmericaGronkowskiMidnight BisouMaximum SecurityMucho GustoMcKinzieChrysoberylGreat ScotMagic WandCapezzanoMijack

Odds

While having a bet is prohibited in Saudi Arabia, wagering at the Saudi Cup will probably be allowed in a foreign country.

Maximum Security is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the inaugural Saudi Cup.

According to William Hill, the thoroughbred enters the race as a 5/2 favourite, adopted through fellow American McKinzie, a Grade 1 race winner, 2d at 3/1.

Benbatl is third-favorite at 11/2, whilst Capezzano and Mucho Gusto, additionally a Grade 1 winner, are each 6/1.