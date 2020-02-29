‘Race Hustler’ Colin Kaepernick ‘Extorted Black America to Earn Millions’, Says Candace Owens at CPAC

Conservative commentator Candace Owens mentioned activist and previous San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick “extorted black America to earn millions.”

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, the Blackout creator mentioned Kaepernick took good thing about other communities so as to achieve publicity and generate income.

“Colin extorted Native Americans to maintain his image, and Colin extorted Ghana for a photo-opp, so he could continue to earn those millions. But Colin wasn’t the first, he isn’t the only, and he certainly won’t be the last,” she mentioned.

Owens additionally centered different outstanding black figures, together with Jesse Jackson, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Al Sharpton, and retailers equivalent to The New York Times and MSNBC as “race hustlers” who “extorted black pain to line [their] own pockets” and “blindfolded the black youth against seeing the opportunities that lay beneath their feet.” She additionally mentioned there will probably be a “blexit–a black exit.”

Owens desirous about Kaepernick for almost all of her speech. She spoke back to tweets that Kaepernick wrote concerning the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. After studying Kaepernick’s tweets, Owens mentioned that Iran was once as soon as occupied through the Persian Empire.

“That particular country of brown and black bodies used to be known as Persia, and rather unfortunately for his implied thesis regarding their perpetual victimhood at the hands of white people, Persia used to be an empire,” she mentioned. “Quite literally, an imperial dynasty for 200 years, almost as long as America has been alive. It was once the most powerful state in the world, imperializing regions from Egypt to India, regions of–you guessed it–black and brown people.”

Owens advised that the previous quarterback was once being paid to write tweets “to convince black and brown bodies that they are oppressed to keep them angry and confused and uneducated.” She referenced two extra tweets that Kaepernick wrote on Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, earlier than discussing cannibalism all over the Aztec empire.

Candace Owens used her speech at CPAC to assault Colin Kaepernick and did so through explaining the observe of cannibalism a few of the Aztecs. %.twitter.com/oAa6EheFF0

— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 28, 2020

The conservative commentator mentioned that Kaepernick overpassed detrimental movements through non-white teams: “My purpose here is to simply tell the truth: the truth about the history of all men of days past–a history that is complex, ugly, brutish, immoral, and leaves no man regardless of his skin complexion guiltless. But the left wants us to believe otherwise. To them, imperialism, cannibalism, murder, slavery, all of these undeniably sinful acts are forgiven in a historical context, so long as they were not committed by white men.”

Jeffrey Nalley, Kaepernick’s agent, didn’t instantly reply to Newsweek’s request for remark. Attempts to touch Kaepernick immediately had been unsuccessful.

Owens informed Newsweek in an e-mail that it is onerous to refute her speech when considered in it is entirety. “There isn’t a single person in America who can watch my speech in its entirety and disagree with one word I said. Only people who read out-of-context snippets will find any room for disagreement,” she mentioned.

Activist Candace Owens speaks to visitors all over the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the 148th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Owens gave a speech about Colin Kaepernick at CPAC on Friday.

Scott Olson/Getty